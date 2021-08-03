Cancel
Tesla workers kept track of Elon Musk's personal life and relationships to anticipate his mood, according to a new book

By Aleeya Mayo,Tim Levin
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk

Hannibal Hanschke-Pool/Getty Images

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been widely criticized for his communication styles with his employees.

In recent years employees have accused the billionaire CEO of rage firings on the spot, cursing and yelling at them, and even creating an abusive work environment. So it comes as no surprise that employees would do whatever they could to stay on his good side.

In Tim Higgins' new book out Tuesday, " Power Play: Tesla, Elon Musk, and the Bet of the Century," Tesla workers say they kept up with Musk's personal life and relationship status on the news to pinpoint what kind of mood to "anticipate" from the eccentric executive.

When Musk was married to actress Talulah Riley, employees said that Musk's mood seemed more pleasant when her hair was a certain color, saying that he was "happiest when her locks approached platinum."

Musk is now dating Canadian musician Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, and the two have been dating since 2018. The couple celebrated the birth of their baby boy X Æ A-Xii , pronounced "X Ash A-12" in May of this year, making baby X Musk's seventh child.

Before dating Grimes, Musk was in a relationship with actress Amber Heard in 2016, who was previously married to Johnny Depp. But after one year of dating the couple decided to call the relationship quits because of their intense schedules .

Prior to Musk's relationships with Riley, Heard, and Boucher, he was married to his first wife and college sweetheart Justine Wilson with whom he had six sons. The couple was married in 2000 and stayed together until 2008 when Musk filed for divorce.

Being alone is something that Musk says he's familiar with but doesn't like to experience.

"If I'm not in love, if I'm not with a long-term companion, I cannot be happy," Musk told Rolling Stone in 2017. "I will never be happy without having someone. Going to sleep alone kills me."

Tesla did not respond to Insider's request for comment. Ahead of the book's release, Musk disputed some of the claims in Higgins' book, calling them "false" on Twitter.

Read the original article on Business Insider

