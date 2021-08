As we say goodbye to July, it’s time for another M&A roundup. Some major deals took place including the acquisition of Wicked Good Cupcakes by Hickory Farms. Bostonian and Shark Tank host, Kevin O’Leary, invested in Wicked Good Cupcakes during season four of the show. While you’re reading more about cupcake deals, check out the rest of our highlights of the local M&A news that appeared in the BostInno Beat newsletter in July.