KORE Power Building 1MSF Plant in Buckeye

KORE Power, Inc. has announced the first lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility wholly owned by a U.S. company will be built in Maricopa County. The 1MSF manufacturing facility, dubbed The KOREPlex, will support up to 12 GWh of battery cell production to ensure a reliable and independent U.S. supply chain for lithium-ion battery cells that are critical to the future of electric vehicles, power grids and more. The facility will have the capacity to produce enough power for 3.2 million homes each year. KORE plans to start construction of the facility by the end of the year with the goal of beginning production in Q2 2023.