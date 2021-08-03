Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Industry Professionals 08-03-21

By Monica Tapia
azbex.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article2. Rosendin welcomed Phoenix-native and Arizona State University student Christina Fisher to its 2021 Summer Internship Program. This year’s intern class is comprised of 65 students from 35 colleges and universities from across the country. Rosendin’s internship program gives college students real-world experience in project management, estimating, safety, Building Information Modeling, IT, finance, and marketing while pathing the way for further career development.

azbex.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Goodyear, AZ
State
California State
Local
Arizona Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#Arizona State University#Community Builder#Boards Commissions 4#Haydon Building Corp#Enr Southwest Contractor#Nai Horizon#Lee Associates#Pangolin Structural#Colliers International#Clear Title Agency#Ashton Woods Homes#Lgi Homes#Kb Homes#Porchlight Homes#New Home Company#Us Inc#Development Multifamily#Marcus Millichap#Merit Partners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
Related
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

AFL-CIO chief Richard Trumka dies at 72

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka has died at the age of 72, the labor organization said Thursday. "The labor movement, the AFL-CIO and the nation lost a legend today,” AFL-CIO Communications Director Tim Schlittner said in a statement. “Standing on Rich’s shoulders, we will pour everything we have into building an...
TechnologyABC News

Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse

Apple unveiled plans to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to...
SoccerPosted by
NBC News

Soccer superstar Lionel Messi leaving FC Barcelona, the only club he's ever known

Soccer icon Lionel Messi, who has spent his entire club career with FC Barcelona, will not return to the storied La Liga side, the team announced Thursday. "Despite club and player reaching an agreement and their clear intention to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles," the club said in a brief statement.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Cuomo impeachment inquiry nearing completion, chairman says

The chairman of the New York state committee conducting an impeachment inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Thursday the panel’s probe is almost finished. “We write to inform you that the Committee’s investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy