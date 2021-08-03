Industry Professionals 08-03-21
2. Rosendin welcomed Phoenix-native and Arizona State University student Christina Fisher to its 2021 Summer Internship Program. This year’s intern class is comprised of 65 students from 35 colleges and universities from across the country. Rosendin’s internship program gives college students real-world experience in project management, estimating, safety, Building Information Modeling, IT, finance, and marketing while pathing the way for further career development.azbex.com
Comments / 0