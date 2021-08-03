Mower County records 34th COVID-19 death, 12 additional cases Tuesday for cumulative total of 4,803

Mower County recently logged its 34th COVID-19 related death, and the county also reported 4,667 confirmed and 136 probable COVID-19 cases Tuesday for a cumulative total of 4,803 since the onset of the pandemic, a rise of 12 from Monday, according to statistics released Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Health. Health officials added that 43,458 healthcare workers in the state have now tested positive for the virus, and over 602,800 people have now been reported as no longer needing isolation.