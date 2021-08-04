110-acre Mixed-Use Employ. Hub Proposed for Tucson

Approximately 110 acres of land in Tucson, just west of Interstate 10 between Prince Road and Miracle Mile, may become a progressive, mixed-use interstate commerce campus. A request to rezone the property from R-1, O-3 and C-2 to Planned Area Development Zoning was recently submitted to the City of Tucson by The Planning Center, on behalf of the property owner Gary Brav and the Arizona Board of Regents. The current PAD consists of vacant land, a storage yard for construction materials and agricultural and educational facilities associated with the University of Arizona.