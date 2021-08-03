More children being hospitalized as COVID-19 spreads; here’s what parents should know

One of the toughest things for parents over the past year was the lack of freedom. Working from home, no breaks from the kids. No grandparents or babysitters to pop over to give you a night of blessed alone time. But now that things are slowly reopening now and more people are getting vaccinated against Covid-19, some parents are able to get outside help. That is, of course, if they’re comfortable. As two parents recently experienced, their beloved babysitter of two years has not been vaccinated and, despite the fact that she was so great with their kids, they had to make the difficult decision to let her go.