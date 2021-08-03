5 New Things To Do & Eat In San Francisco This Week

Burgerlords opened in Chinatown in 2015 as a walk-up window serving both regular and vegan burgers. Fast forward to present day, and the family-owned spot has transitioned into a 100% vegan operation with a second location in Highland Park. Here the space looks and feels more like a retro diner you’d find off of a freeway exit with a large dining room and a makeshift front patio as well. The namesake cheeseburger with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles is certainly tasty, but we usually get the “Brainburner.” It comes with their housemade vegan patty topped with jalapeño chips, chopped chilies, garlic aioli, and vegan provolone. It’s spicy, crunchy, and very filling. Skip the fries and order the thick, crispy tofu nuggets with a side of the housemade sunburn hot sauce.
