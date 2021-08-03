UF Communications Expert Examines Effectiveness Of ‘Get The Facts Jax’ Vaccine Campaign

Today, 99% of the people dying from COVID-19 are unvaccinated and 97% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated. The vaccine is a reliable pathway out of the COVID 19 pandemic. The Missouri NAACP Health Committee urges every person who is not yet vaccinated to get vaccinated as soon as you are able to. This not only protects you, but your family, friends, and colleagues. Go to the COVID 19 Vaccination registration site at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/find/#navigator or 877-435-8411 to register and get the vaccine.