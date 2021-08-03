Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Duval County, FL

UF Communications Expert Examines Effectiveness Of ‘Get The Facts Jax’ Vaccine Campaign

Posted by 
WJCT News
WJCT News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A University of Florida medical communications expert said the local “Get The Facts Jax” pro-vaccination campaign may only be effective at reaching some groups. “Get The Facts Jax” is a vaccine promotion campaign that launched last week and is run through a partnership with Jacksonville hospitals and health organizations. The campaign’s push comes as Duval County had 8,308 new COVID-19 cases reported last week.

news.wjct.org

Comments / 0

WJCT News

WJCT News

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJCT is the community-supported public broadcasting station for the First Coast.

 https://www.wjct.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
County
Duval County, FL
Local
Florida Health
Jacksonville, FL
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Jax#University Of Florida#Uf Medical Communications#Cdc#Jacksonville Jaguars#Twitter#Tristandwood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
Related
Jacksonville, FLFirst Coast News

Jacksonville expert says gamma variant now classified as 'variant of concern'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Doctors in Jacksonville are keeping a close eye on the gamma variant also known as lineage P.1 as it trails right behind the contagious delta variant. Experts say the gamma variant was first identified in Brazil and was found in the U.S. in January. It's currently classified as a variant of concern, which has a characteristic of making you sicker, and it may be harder to treat or prevent.
Jacksonville, FLFirst Coast News

'I was inconsiderate, and stupid and dumb for not getting the vaccination' | Man fighting COVID in hospital urges others to get the shot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Tuesday, UF Health Jacksonville reported 239 COVID-19 patients system-wide, including 54 that were in the ICU. However, those patients are more than faceless statistics. Lawrence Johnson has been at UF Health Jacksonville's downtown campus for 20 days fighting COVID-19. The self-described healthy, active 67-year-old said he...
Gainesville, FLmycbs4.com

Hundreds sign petition for vaccine mandate for UF employees

Gainesville, Fla — In just two days, more than 500 people signed a petition demanding vaccines be mandatory for the University of Florida employees. The most recent data shows UF had more than 70 positive cases of COVID 19 this week. UF professor Mark Hostetler created the petition because he’s...
Pharmaceuticalskrcrtv.com

Fact or myth? Experts bust myths about COVID vaccines

REDDING, Calif. — With an increase in COVID-19 cases—the Delta variant being the most common strain—healthcare experts say if you aren't vaccinated you should reconsider that decision. It may be hard to believe what is fact or what is a myth for individuals who are unvaccinated or choosing to not...
Public HealthAOL Corp

Delta variant rising in Black communities, experts say get vaccinated

Data shows that Black Americans accounted for over half of new COVID-19 cases in LA County. Health experts and local leaders nationwide continue to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations as new data shows an increase in delta variant cases in Black communities. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Healthcare (MLKCH), one of Los...
PharmaceuticalsSt. Louis American

Stand up for our suffering and get vaccinated

Today, 99% of the people dying from COVID-19 are unvaccinated and 97% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated. The vaccine is a reliable pathway out of the COVID 19 pandemic. The Missouri NAACP Health Committee urges every person who is not yet vaccinated to get vaccinated as soon as you are able to. This not only protects you, but your family, friends, and colleagues. Go to the COVID 19 Vaccination registration site at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/find/#navigator or 877-435-8411 to register and get the vaccine.
Eugene, ORkezi.com

Long-term side effects of vaccines nearly non-existent, experts say

EUGENE, Ore. – With vaccination rates at a near standstill and COVID-19 cases surging, doctors and other professionals are seeking to ease concerns some still have about lining up for a shot. The long-term negative impacts of COVID-19 are serious, they say, but the long-term negative impacts of vaccines are...
Brookwood, ALShelby Reporter

‘Raise the Rate’ campaign encourages people to get vaccines

Employees throughout the Brookwood Baptist Health system were dressed in red, blue and yellow on Wednesday, Aug. 4, as part of its “Raise the Rate” campaign. The campaign theme was suggested by Lysa Jackson, a licensed physical therapist for the system, who wanted to create a visual form of encouragement to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Marshall County, ALthearabtribune.com

Local, state medical experts ask all eligible to get vaccine

The following letter was circulated statewide by the Alabama Hospital Association. Marshall Medical Centers would like for the community to know their local healthcare leaders are in agreement with this statement. Their signatures, including a local doctor, nurse and hospital administrator, are included below. We know you are all tired...
Omaha, NEKETV.com

Facts on the Vax: CHI Health experts answer top COVID-19 vaccine questions

OMAHA, Neb. — Staff with CHI Health said they have heard just about every question, but they want to make sure to give you a personal answer. Physician assistant Darcy Jones with CHI answered some of the top questions on the COVID-19 vaccine. If you have any questions about the shot you can call the CHI Health COVID-19 hotline at 402-717-1255. Health experts will answer the phone seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Pharmaceuticalstechstartups.com

A group of vaccinated Americans launches C19VaxReactions.com to bring awareness of negative vaccine reactions to the medical community

C19VaxReactions.com is a website launched by a “large and ever-growing group of Americans who were previously healthy and have been seriously injured by the COVID vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna, J&J as well as Astra Zeneca in the clinical trial stage in the United States).”. According to the information on their website,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy