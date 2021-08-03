UF Communications Expert Examines Effectiveness Of ‘Get The Facts Jax’ Vaccine Campaign
A University of Florida medical communications expert said the local “Get The Facts Jax” pro-vaccination campaign may only be effective at reaching some groups. “Get The Facts Jax” is a vaccine promotion campaign that launched last week and is run through a partnership with Jacksonville hospitals and health organizations. The campaign’s push comes as Duval County had 8,308 new COVID-19 cases reported last week.news.wjct.org
