SLS Scottsdale Hotel to Open in Q2 2023

The Grand Hotel in Hogansville, Georgia, has opened their doors, all ten of them to be exact. This historic beauty was a downtown staple back in Hogansville’s heyday and now will be again. Choose the room of your liking, relax in one of its many elegant lounges and walk the halls to see antique decor and architecture dating back to 1890. Take a step back in time as you enjoy the comforts of today.