SLS Scottsdale Hotel to Open in Q2 2023
Accor, in collaboration with Dakota Development and DESCO, Arizona, LLC, has announced SLS Scottsdale will open its doors in June 2023. The world class property will bring 235 hotel rooms including 30 luxury suites spanning just less than 222KSF above and below grade of refined hotel, dining, bar and event space to Scottsdale. Two floors of entertainment space alongside sbe‘s top culinary and mixology experiences will ensure this new property speaks to the most discerning guest.azbex.com
