Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food Safety

The Surprising Reason Wheat Thins Are Banned In Other Countries

By Rachel Pasche
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

America loves its snack foods, from crunchy and salty to sweet and creamy, there is no shortage of things to munch on whenever you want a little something between meals. Strangely, though, a lot of our favorite snack foods are banned in other countries due to the inclusion of some ingredients that other countries have been prohibited from using in their food products. The full list is surprising, containing some seemingly innocuous foods that we wouldn't expect to be banned, like Little Debbie Swiss Rolls, Skittles, Pop-Tarts, and Wheat Thins (via Stacker).

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Mashed

Mashed

56K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snack Foods#Europe#Chemicals#Food Drink#Little Debbie Swiss Rolls#Pop Tarts#Stacker#American#Bht#Statista Wheat Thins#Bha#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & Drinksgentside.co.uk

Chase away mosquitoes with this life-changing coffee remedy

Let’s face it, we all love the summer season but if there’s one major drawback to the hot months, it’s the mosquitoes. If you’re also tired of getting munched on by these feisty little beasts, you’ll be happy to know that we’ve found quite an effective tip to chase them away.
Food SafetyPosted by
Reader's Digest

Here’s What Those Colored Circles on Food Packages Actually Mean

You can tell a lot from the design and color of food packaging. The color of a packet of M&Ms, for example, can tell you whether they’re peanut, regular, crispy, or caramel, while a yellow cap on a Coca-Cola bottle means something else entirely. And if you’ve ever glanced at the back of a food package, you know they’re chock full of information: the story of the brand, nutritional figures, ingredients both familiar and not, and something called a “serving size,” which I have personally never adhered to. But there’s something else printed on the back of most food packaging: several brightly-colored circles or squares that look like some sort of secret language. However, these shapes aren’t an indication of flavors, vitamins, or minerals. They’re really not there for us consumers at all, but rather, for the printing engineers.
SciencePosted by
EatThis

Secret Side Effects of Taking Apple Cider Vinegar, Says Science

Even if you haven't been down the rabbit hole of nutrition trends, you've likely heard about how people have been consuming apple cider vinegar for its health benefits. While there is some evidence that shows taking apple cider vinegar as a dietary supplement can support your health, that evidence is limited and researchers are still working to understand these findings.
Food SafetyPosted by
Mashed

Read This If You Recently Purchased Cake Mix

Bad news, batter lovers. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (or CDC) has recently warned consumers who have purchased cake mix to be aware of potential infection from consuming the goods. According to the troubling new CDC report, raw batter made with boxed cake mix has been linked to a recent outbreak of E. coli across a number of states.
Food Safetyourcommunitynow.com

Recall: McCormick Pulls 3 Spice Mixes Over Salmonella Concerns

Check your pantry for these recalled McCormick spices. McCormick & Company is recalling three spices of its spice blends due to possible contamination from salmonella. The voluntary recall impacts three McCormick products: Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, Culinary Italian Seasoning, and Frank's RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning. The company is asking customers to throw away the recalled product and contact customer service for a full refund.
NutritionMedical News Today

Best snacks for people with type 2 diabetes

A tailored diet that includes healthy snacks can help a person with diabetes manage their blood sugar levels, reducing the risk of symptoms and complications. Eating regular meals with healthy snacks in between. a person with diabetes keep their blood sugar levels stable throughout the day. In this article, we...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Do you know the muffin ban? Recall affects 26 products nationwide

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Give & Go Prepared Foods Corp. on Monday announced a voluntary recall of 26 muffin and muffin-related products available nationwide over concerns of possible listeria contamination. An environmental monitoring program alerted the company to the potential problem with the items, which are sold...
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Worst Coffee Creamer on Shelves, Says Dietitian

Your favorite coffee creamer is a little touch of comfort that also makes mornings a little more bearable—and it's just a drop, right? If you've secretly been wondering whether your favorite coffee creamer is actually as harmless as you hope, a dietitian has analyzed the nutrition facts of over a dozen brands to help you determine. Now, she reveals a few of the most noteworthy, including the one well-known creamer that you might need a wakeup call about… along with suggestions for some healthier, while also appealing, selections (plus, a little good news for every creamer fan).
AgriculturePosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason Your Meat Becomes Tough When Grilling

Nothing says backyard party foul more than when meat off the grill comes out tough and chewy, forcing guests to politely nibble on bites of brick-like chicken or beef. Talk about giving the jaw a workout! Unfortunately, a chef told Food & Wine tough meat at these summertime affairs happens more frequently than you might think. So, how can you mitigate the risks of serving up less than juicy, mouthwatering meat — whether it's filet mignon, chuck steak, chicken, or pork? Luckily, there are several methods to help reduce this grilling faux pas.
Food SafetyInternational Business Times

Several Muffin Brands Affected By Nationwide Recall Over Listeria Concerns

A company has issued a voluntary recall that affects several muffin brands. The products may potentially be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Give and Go Prepared Foods Corp. issued this week a nationwide recall of certain muffin products under several brand names after learning of possible listeria contamination. The issue was discovered during the company's environmental monitoring, the recall announcement posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website noted.
Food Safetymashed.com

Food Can't Be Made With Love, According To The FDA

One of the oldest and most tried-and-true ingredients found in every type of cuisine around the world is one that can't be found on any store shelf: love. But for one Massachusetts-based bakery, the inclusion of "love" in one of their packaged products landed them in hot water with government regulators.

Comments / 0

Community Policy