Arasan Announces the Industry's First ONFI v5.0 Compliant NAND Flash IP
Aug 3, 2021 -- San Jose -- Arasan Chip Systems, a leading provider of semiconductor IP for the Internet of Things (IoT), mobile and automobile SoCs announces the immediate availability of their Total IP Solution for Nand Flash compliant to the Open Nand Flash Interface (ONFI) 5.0 Specification. Arasan’s Total IP for ONFI v5.0 NAND Flash includes the Host controller IP, PHY IP and software stack. The ONFI 5.0 Standard is 50% faster than the previous ONFI 4.2 standard. ONFI Test Chip is available on 12nm.www.design-reuse.com
