Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Arasan Announces the Industry's First ONFI v5.0 Compliant NAND Flash IP

design-reuse.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAug 3, 2021 -- San Jose -- Arasan Chip Systems, a leading provider of semiconductor IP for the Internet of Things (IoT), mobile and automobile SoCs announces the immediate availability of their Total IP Solution for Nand Flash compliant to the Open Nand Flash Interface (ONFI) 5.0 Specification. Arasan’s Total IP for ONFI v5.0 NAND Flash includes the Host controller IP, PHY IP and software stack. The ONFI 5.0 Standard is 50% faster than the previous ONFI 4.2 standard. ONFI Test Chip is available on 12nm.

www.design-reuse.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nand Flash#Software#Automobile#The Flash#Arasan Chip Systems#Standard#Onfi Test Chip#Dma#Phy#Nv Ddr#Pll#Esd#Nand Flash Controller#The Mipi Association#Mipi Ip#Ip Solutions#Pda#Smartphones Tablets#Mobile Soc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Technologydesign-reuse.com

Fraunhofer/CAST CAN XL IP Core Succeeds in First Multi-Vendor Plugfest

July 26, 2021 -- On July 6, 2021, the CAN in Automation (CiA) industry group sponsored the first Plugfest for the new CAN XL protocol. Fraunhofer IPMS’ Arty A7 – 100T board and system diagram. (Source: Fraunhofer IPMS) The CAN XL protocol specification (CiA 610-1) was just formally introduced in...
Cell PhonesPosted by
TheStreet

Micron Launches World's First 176-Layer NAND In Mobile Solutions To Power Lightning-Fast 5G Experiences

BOISE, Idaho, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc., (Nasdaq: MU) announced today it has begun volume shipments of the world's first 176-layer NAND Universal Flash Storage (UFS) 3.1 mobile solution. Engineered for high-end and flagship phones, Micron's discrete UFS 3.1 mobile NAND unlocks 5G's potential with up to 75% faster sequential write and random read performance than prior generations, 1 enabling downloads of two-hour 4K movies 2 in as little as 9.6 seconds.
Cell PhonesHot Hardware

Micron Ships First 176-Layer NAND UFS 3.1 For Speed-Hungry 5G Phones

When it comes to smartphones, the primary system-on-chip (SoC) and camera arrangement tend to dominate the discussion, as does the overall build quality and whatever unique features a particularl handset might bring to the table. Storage deserves some attention too, though. To that end, Micron today announced it has begun volume shipments of the industry's first 176-layer NAND Universal Flash Storage 3.1 for mobile devices.
Cell PhonesPhandroid

The storage on your phone is about to get a lot faster thanks to Micron’s new NAND solution

One of the features that you may not really think about all that much when it comes to your smartphone is the storage. Not the amount available, but the technology behind it. Many of today’s flagship smartphones make use of UFS 3.1, which offers faster read and write speeds and better reliability. Samsung has been manufacturing its own flash storage, but today, Micron has announced it has started shipping its faster UFS 3.1 NAND storage.
Computersaithority.com

Teradici Announces Availability Of Industry’s First High-Performance Remote Access Software For The Mac

Teradici CAS Delivers Versatility to Leverage Full Power of Apple Hardware in Hybrid Working Models with PCoIP Ultra Performance. Teradici the creator of industry-leading PCoIP technology and Emmy Award-winning Cloud Access Software (CAS), announced general availability of Teradici CAS with support for the Mac. For the first time, users can remotely access their Mac as if they were on a local machine, with the resolution and color fidelity they need to maintain the highest quality standards.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Elastic Introduces The Industry's First Free And Open Limitless XDR

Elastic (ESTC) - Get Report ("Elastic"), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced the launch and general availability of the industry's first free and open Limitless Extended Detection and Response (XDR). Part of Elastic Security, Elastic Limitless XDR modernizes security operations by unifying the capabilities of security...
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Kioxia Demos HLC 3D NAND and Talks About OLC NAND

The best SSDs currently use TLC or maybe QLC memory. Kioxia (formerly Toshiba Memory) was the first 3D NAND maker to start talking about 5-bits-per-cell (5 bpc) PLC (penta level cell) 3D NAND memory back in 2019. Kioxia's scientists and engineers certainly don't want to rest on their laurels, and this year they demonstrated operation of 6 bpc — hexa level cell, or HLC — 3D NAND memory and believe that even 8 bpc — octa level cell, or OLD — 3D NAND is possible. But there are some important nuances.
SoftwareThe Hacker News

Critical Flaws Affect Embedded TCP/IP Stack Widely Used in Industrial Control Devices

Cybersecurity researchers on Wednesday disclosed 14 vulnerabilities affecting a commonly-used TCP/IP stack used in millions of Operational Technology (OT) devices manufactured by no fewer than 200 vendors and deployed in manufacturing plants, power generation, water treatment, and critical infrastructure sectors. The shortcomings, collectively dubbed "INFRA:HALT," target NicheStack, potentially enabling an...
Computerssecurityboulevard.com

Why Cloud storage Has Supplanted Standard Storage Methods

With the introduction of virtual memory in the technological world, many companies have stopped using local storage devices. They either use cloud storage devices or a hybrid mix of them. Continue reading to know more. Are you also confused about which storage type has better benefits between cloud storage and...
Cell Phonestribuneledgernews.com

Realme announces Flash, the first Android mobile that supports MagDart magnetic wireless charging tech, plus much more

Aug. 4—Realme last month announced that it would launch MagDart Magnetic Wireless Charger in August this year. Today, the company did something better. It announced an entire ecosystem of devices based on its MagDart magnetic charging technology. The list includes a smartphone, a charger, a charging mat and a power bank among other things. Overall, Realme launched a total of six devices at a special event today.
Softwaremarketresearchtelecast.com

INFRA: HALT: New vulnerabilities discovered in the TCP / IP stack of industrial devices

A research team from Forescout, which has been searching TCP / IP stacks for devices from the Internet of Things (IoT) and Operational Technology (OT) areas for security problems for a long time, has published a new collection of vulnerabilities in collaboration with JFrog. INFRA: HALT includes 14 vulnerabilities in the NicheStack, a TCP / IP stack which, according to the researchers, is used in millions of programmable logic controllers (PLCs) – for example “in production plants, in power generation, transmission and distribution, in water treatment and in other critical infrastructure areas “.
ElectronicsThe Gadgeteer

Epomaker SK61 mechanical keyboard review – small in size but big in features

REVIEW – If you’re like me and have been using a full size keyboard including a 10-key number pad for most of your life, the world of tiny keyboards can be a bit of a shock. Just last year I started experimenting with different keyboard layouts (I don’t need numpad as often as I used to in my daily work), and it’s pretty great how much desk space you can get back with a smaller form factor. I have been using the Epomaker AKKO 3068 small keyboard since I reviewed it earlier this year at my treadmill-desk station, as well as the full size Glorious Modular Mechanical Keyboard at my main gaming station. I had hoped to replace the GMMK with the Epomaker SK61 keyboard and Epomaker SK1 number pad (also being reviewed by me currently), but it turns out that I need a few of the missing keys that have been trimmed down to this 61 key form factor. I instead used it at my treadmill-desk where I spend several hours each day during work trying to burn off whatever massive amount of sugar I’ve inhaled that day. I think this product might be a great fit for some gamers who want a small keyboard, or typists who don’t need arrow keys or the pgup/pgdn/del/end/ins/home key cluster very often.
Cell Phonesthefastmode.com

Anritsu, Qualcomm Verify Dual Connectivity Test for 5G NR Standalone

Anritsu recently announced that the first Dual Connectivity Protocol Conformance test for 5G New Radio (NR) Standalone (SA) has been verified on the 5G NR Mobile Device Test Platform ME7834NR powered by the Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System. NR Dual Connectivity (NR DC) allows a device to connect to two...
SoftwarePosted by
GeekyGadgets

Microsoft Windows 365 performance and benchmarks

Last week Microsoft launched their new Windows 365 cloud service providing the Windows operating system and virtual Windows computers you can access from almost any device. Microsoft launched the service with a free trial available but unfortunately due to “unbelievable response” has closed invitations for the near future although you can still register to be included on the waiting list.
Electronicsdigitalspy.com

UHD compliant sound bar

My set up is Sky Q 2TB UHD box and 2 minis. PS4. My TV is a Samsung UE40M/U6400. On the back of it, it has a Digital Audio out (optical) port, 2 HDMI ins (1 & 2) and an HDMI in 3 (ARC). I want to be able to...
Electronicsmmorpg.com

Gamakay (Womier) K77 RGB Mechanical Keyboard Review

Gamakay, which appears to be the new brand name for Womier, is back again with its latest RGB keyboard, the Gamakay K77. It features a four-layer frosted acrylic case and more RGB LEDs than it has keys to light up your desk. At $69.99, it’s only a few dollars more than Womier K66 and even cheaper than the TKL K87. Let’s see how it stacks up!
Softwarephoronix.com

Intel Has A Huge Batch Of New Graphics Driver Code For Linux 5.15

Intel engineers on Friday submitted a big batch of kernel graphics driver improvements to DRM-Next for queuing ahead of the Linux 5.15 merge window. This latest Intel Linux graphics pull request has DG2 graphics card enabling, initial work on XeHP, DRM scheduler preparations, getting TTM memory management now ready for discrete GPU systems, and other bleeding edge hardware work.
Businesstheregister.com

SK hynix to create US-HQ'd NewCo for Intel's outgoing $9bn NAND biz

SK hynix intends to set up its soon-to-be acquired Intel NAND business as a standalone US-headquartered company. Robert Crooke, Intel GM for NAND products and vineyard owner, revealed this in a LinkedIn blog post, writing: "I am honoured to be the CEO of this company. Stay tuned for our new company name, I'll share it here!"
Softwarephoronix.com

Synopsys Looks To Remove Oldest ARC CPU Support From The Linux Kernel

Synopsys is looking to phase out support for the oldest ARC processors found within the mainline Linux kernel. Synopsys engineers feel it is time to retire support for the ARC750 as the oldest "Argonaut RISC Core" support found within the mainline Linux kernel. The Linux kernel has supported original ARCv1 CPUs of the ARC750 and ARC770 but is now looking to remove the former in order to clean-up some of the ARC architecture's MMU code.

Comments / 0

Community Policy