Sanofi’s mRNA strategy adds biggest piece yet with $3.2B Translate Bio buyout

By Frank Vinluan
MedCity News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSanofi’s recent moves have shown a renewed prioritization of messenger RNA in the company’s strategy and the pharmaceutical giant is now taking its biggest step yet with a $3.2 billion buyout of Translate Bio, its research partner in the technology. According to financial terms announced Tuesday, Paris-based Sanofi has agreed...

medcitynews.com

(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) has agreed to acquire Translate Bio, a clinical-stage mRNA therapeutics company which is developing a new class of medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction, or to prevent infectious diseases. Sanofi said the acquisition adds an mRNA technology platform, and will accelerate development of current Sanofi licensed programs in vaccines. The company will commence a cash tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Translate Bio for $38.00 per share in cash, which represents a total equity value of approximately $3.2 billion.

