CHICOPEE — The incumbent Ward 1 School Committee member will not appear on the November ballot after turning in incomplete nomination papers five minutes after deadline. The Board of Registrars met on Wednesday to certify candidates who will appear on the ballots for the Sept. 21 preliminary race and the Nov. 2 regular election. Members agreed James Tanhauser Jr. did not qualify to appear on the ballot, said Janina Surdyka, registrar of voters.