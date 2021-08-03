Cancel
Tennessee State

Tennessee Theatre, Bijou Theatre receive millions in grants to recover from pandemic revenue loss

By Hannah Moore
WATE
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Theatre and Bijou Theatre have received the funding needed following COVID-19 related closures and restrictions that greatly impacted their revenue. Tennessee Theatre received $3,771,872.11, and Bijou Theatre received $1,083,198 through the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program. This program allows recipients to recoup expenses and recover...

