Nets' Patty Mills: Set to sign with Brooklyn

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMills and the Nets have agreed to terms on a two-year, $12 million contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. One of the top remaining free agents on the market, Mills is a huge signing for the Nets, who already have the most-talented roster in the NBA. Mills will provide much-needed depth and three-point shooting behind Kyrie Irving and James Harden. In San Antonio last season, Mills averaged 10.8 points per game and hit a career-high 2.4 threes per game at a 37.5 percent clip.

www.cbssports.com

