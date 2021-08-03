Knicks' Taj Gibson: Returning to New York
Gibson and the Knicks agreed to terms Tuesday on a one-year, $2.7 million contract, Ian Begley of SNY reports. The 36-year-old, New York native will return to his hometown team for a third consecutive season after appearing in 45 games a year ago. Gibson averaged nearly 21 minutes per game -- probably more than the Knicks expected, though an injury to Mitchell Robinson (foot) was a contributing factor. If Robinson can stay healthier this season, Gibson could see his workload dwindle closer to 15 minutes per contest.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0