Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Knicks' Taj Gibson: Returning to New York

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Gibson and the Knicks agreed to terms Tuesday on a one-year, $2.7 million contract, Ian Begley of SNY reports. The 36-year-old, New York native will return to his hometown team for a third consecutive season after appearing in 45 games a year ago. Gibson averaged nearly 21 minutes per game -- probably more than the Knicks expected, though an injury to Mitchell Robinson (foot) was a contributing factor. If Robinson can stay healthier this season, Gibson could see his workload dwindle closer to 15 minutes per contest.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitchell Robinson
Person
Taj Gibson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sny#Sny
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

The Knicks may have the answer to their point guard question on the roster

The NBA offseason is always a entertaining circus act to follow along with it. Seemingly every summer there are at least a couple massive trades that go down along with the draft and the standard free agency chaos. The New York Knicks figure to be right back in the middle of that somewhat controlled chaos after a 41-31 season that saw them get back to the postseason for the first time in eight years.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Damian Lillard Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

Even though Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has maintained that he isn’t actively pursuing a trade, rumors of his impending departure persist. The latest rumor comes from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who recently “revealed” Lillard’s top trade destination. Appearing on Sirius XM NBA Radio, Stephen A. declared that the...
NBANBC Sports

Evan Fournier explains why he left Celtics for Knicks

Evan Fournier was more than willing to stay with the Boston Celtics for the right price, it appears. The veteran wing agreed to a four-year contract with the New York Knicks on Monday that could be worth up to $78 million. The Celtics weren't willing to pay Fournier that kind of money, but if the two sides had found common financial ground, the 28-year-old admitted he would have preferred to stay in Boston.
NBANBC Sports

Jayson Tatum reacts to Celtics' trades, losing Fournier to Knicks

A lot has happened over the last three days while Jayson Tatum was sleeping. The Boston Celtics star is competing for Team USA at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, where he helped the men's national team defeat Spain early Tuesday morning to advance to the semifinals. Back home, his Celtics...
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Who Are the Biggest Threats to Sign Kawhi Leonard?

As a wise master once said, “always in motion is the future.” This expression is particularly true when it comes to the enigmatic Kawhi Leonard. While staying the course and remaining in Los Angeles seems to be the most likely outcome of Leonard’s potential free agency (it’s still not certain that he’ll be opting out of the final year of his current contract), NBA insider Marc Stein reported last week that “the notion that Leonard is unattainable seems to be waning a bit as the Aug. 2 start of free agency nears.”
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMORS: Knicks have problem in bringing back defensive big man to help Julius Randle

The New York Knicks are looking to build on their stirring run last season, as they hope to find more firepower to help the young pair of Julius Randle and RJ Barrett. But the Knicks might want to start on their own backyard first before looking elsewhere. They need to appease Mitchell Robinson with an enticing deal after the young big man grew disappointed with his role in the final stretch of last season. But perhaps a more important goal for the Knicks is to re-sign Nerlens Noel, who ably stepped up when Robinson was sidelined.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Knicks trying to get Dennis Schroder on cheap deal after $25 million request

Dennis Schroder turned down a four-year, $84 million contract extension offer from the Los Angeles Lakers this past season because he was hoping to secure the bag this offseason. Well, it’s not looking good for Schroder after a couple of days of free agency. While the New York Knicks still have interest in him and make some sense for the German, they only have about $8 million in cap space left, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

7 Best 3PT Shooters That Can Help LeBron James And Russell Westbrook Next Season

The Los Angeles Lakers have recently acquired Russell Westbrook to fill their void at point guard and to add star power to the roster. He'll certainly be a great addition: Russell Westbrook is a triple-double machine, and he will be a capable second ballhandler behind LeBron James. Russell Westbrook can also score well when necessary, though with two other superstars on his team the scoring load on him is surely lessened.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA intel: Lauri Markkanen, Nerlens Noel, Lou Williams and Kelly Olynyk free agency updates

With NBA free agency nearing, here’s the latest intel gathered by HoopsHype on some of the prominent free agents entering the market. The Chicago Bulls and forward Lauri Markkanen are open to a sign-and-trade deal, league sources told HoopsHype. One team to keep an eye on in the sign-and-trade market for Markkanen is the Minnesota Timberwolves, who’ve been searching for an upgrade at the power forward position.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Bobby Portis Explains Why He Left The New York Knicks: “I Just Wanted To Go To A Winning Culture"

Bobby Portis is having a fantastic season with the Milwaukee Bucks right now. The big man from the University of Arkansas joined the Bucks during free agency in 2020. Since then, he has been a key role player for the Bucks throughout the season. Because he plays a similar position to star player Giannis Antetokounmpo, he doesn't get much playing time. However, Portis has come up big for the Bucks whenever he's been asked. So far, his stint with the Bucks has been going very well.
NBABleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Buzz on Possible Ben Simmons Trade, Dennis Schroder and More

It's been a wild and eventful week around the NBA. And that's exactly what everybody expected, considering teams could begin agreeing to deals with free agents on Monday evening. Although those contracts won't become official until Friday at 12:01 p.m. ET, this stretch is typically one of the most exciting...
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Knicks Trade Robinson-Earl To Thunder For Jokubaitis, McBride

JULY 30: The trade is now official, the Knicks announced in a press release. JULY 29: The Knicks will send the No. 32 pick to the Thunder for the Nos. 34 and 36 selections, tweets Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Shams Charania of The Athletic adds (via Twitter) that the Knicks will be choosing Villanova forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl with the No. 32 pick, and he will then be rerouted to Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Community Policy