Cuomo Denies Sexually Harassing Women, Says Attorney General's Bombshell Investigation Is Wrong

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democratic Party heavyweight whose name has consistently sounded like a possible presidential candidate, sexually harassed multiple women for years and retaliated against anyone who complained, a comprehensive independent investigation commissioned by the US Attorney’s Office has concluded. As a result of the first public complaints, which emerged in December and were redoubled in February. Cuomo’s actions include physical abuse, comments, and intimidation to deter complaints; they violate federal and state laws, leaving this patrician of American politics, son of famed Governor Mario Cuomo and brother of CNN star Chris Cuomo, with a difficult scenario to move forward. Until now, he has always denied the accusations and has refused to resign despite pressure from his own party. This Tuesday he did it again despite the devastation of the report made public.