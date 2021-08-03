'We don't expect this to be an easy ride': Unisys prepping for long-term battle for top tech talent

While nobody could have predicted the level of disruption caused by Covid-19, the crisis brought many lessons with it—not least for tech leaders, who in many cases had to scramble to enable their colleagues to work remotely in a short time frame. Over the last several months, business leaders and their teams—and the public generally—have learned a lot about functioning in a digital-first world. Many businesses have discovered that productivity remains steady or even grows when team members are able to work from home, while people across the globe have not only enjoyed the flexibility of remote work but have also embraced the convenience and options of the online marketplace.