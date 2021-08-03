Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

'We don't expect this to be an easy ride': Unisys prepping for long-term battle for top tech talent

By Kennedy Rose
Posted by 
Philadelphia Business Journal
Philadelphia Business Journal
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"I'm just glad the wake-up call occurred now and not in 2030, by the time we have 4 million unfilled jobs," Unisys CEO Peter Altabef said.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Philadelphia Business Journal

Philadelphia Business Journal

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

The Philadelphia Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/philadelphia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unisys#Tech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
NFLInvestorPlace

SoFi Technologies Isn’t as Exciting as Others, but It’s a Long Term Winner

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock doesn’t look good in the short term, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t worth buying. Its short-term indicators, as well as its financial results, scream sell. But its plans, its trends, and its leadership all tell analysts to recommend you buy it. Right now, critics like...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Got $5,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

The e-commerce giant continues to win millions of new customers. This up-and-comer looks like it could be a millionaire-making investment. The Nasdaq Composite index has nearly tripled in value over the last five years and continues to hover close to new highs. For some investors, this suggests the stock market might be a little frothy at the moment. But even in a frothy market, smart investors can still find great companies worth buying and holding for the long term.
Businessbeckershospitalreview.com

Where 500 tech leaders are focusing their time & budget

The pandemic accelerated a lot of digital innovation, and CIO roles are shifting to meet changing demands, according to a recent report by Genpact and the Cambridge-based Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The study asked 500 CIOs and technology leaders in several industries, such as healthcare, life sciences and insurance how...
StocksInvestorPlace

Forget Meme Stocks! 7 Top Tech Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Growth

Reopening stocks have become choppy amidst a new surge in the Covid-19 delta variant, and it seems like tech stocks are back on the upswing. Along with waning worries about rising inflation, the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 could easily outpace other indices in the coming months as investors rotate toward growthy tech stocks.
BusinessPosted by
Ladders

This company is fixing a huge problem in the tech industry through salary transparency

Salary negotiation tips can make an impact when trying to increase your salary, but they can only take you so far. The real weapon in your pocket is citing the salaries of your counterparts at other companies. This is why a company called Levels.fyi has been an integral player in helping tech employees get the salaries they deserve by demystifying the complex world of levels at tech companies.
BusinessSFGate

Siemon Expands Its Data Center and Fiber Expertise

WATERTOWN, Conn. (PRWEB) August 05, 2021. The Siemon Company, a leading global network infrastructure specialist, is pleased to announce the expansion of its data center and fiber expertise with the addition of three new experts that combined bring more than 75 years of industry experience to the company. Gary Bernstein,...
Jobspaloaltonetworks.com

Looking for Palo Alto Networks Certified Network Security Administrator Exam Study Material & Tips For Preparation

Looking for Palo Alto Networks Certified Network Security Administrator Exam Study Material & Tips For Preparation. I'm planning to get Palo Alto Networks Certified Network Security Administrator certification. How long will take to prepare for the PCNSA exam as I have little experience of working with the Palo Alto firewall. Where I can get the learning material and a complete study guide? Thanks.
Economyprotocol.com

Silicon Valley has a new recruitment strategy: The four-day workweek

At software company Wildbit, most employees are logged off on Fridays. That's not going to change anytime soon. To Natalie Nagele, the company's co-founder and CEO, a full five days of work doesn't necessarily mean the company will get more stuff done. She pointed to computer science professor Cal Newport's book, "Deep Work," which explains how a person's ability to complete meaningful work cuts off after just about four hours. That book, Nagele told Protocol, inspired the company to move to a four-day workweek back in 2017.
Public HealthForbes

11 Things Tech Leaders Must Prepare For In A Post-Covid World

While nobody could have predicted the level of disruption caused by Covid-19, the crisis brought many lessons with it—not least for tech leaders, who in many cases had to scramble to enable their colleagues to work remotely in a short time frame. Over the last several months, business leaders and their teams—and the public generally—have learned a lot about functioning in a digital-first world. Many businesses have discovered that productivity remains steady or even grows when team members are able to work from home, while people across the globe have not only enjoyed the flexibility of remote work but have also embraced the convenience and options of the online marketplace.
Businessthefastmode.com

Juniper Networks Joins Softbank’s 5G Consortium

Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, on Tuesday announced that it has joined the Softbank 5G Consortium established by Softbank as a founding member, having been named as a 5G-related partner. As long-time partners, Juniper Networks and Softbank have journeyed and grown together over the years into the...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

1 Tech Stock That Could Make a Massive Difference in Your Portfolio

Physical buildings can be transformed into 3D models, unlocking digital opportunities. Matterport is a leader in doing this, and the business is growing rapidly. With a large addressable market, Matterport could reward long-term investors if it can successfully grow its business. Physical property is one of the least disrupted industries...
Small BusinessPosted by
Black Enterprise

First Black-Owned Fintech Company Novae To Offer ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ Services To Small Businesses Nationwide

Novae L.L.C. will become the first Black-owned fintech company to offer Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL)services to online and offline merchants under the brand Novae Financing. Novae CEO Reco McCambry believes BNPL services, designed to help fight the inequality minority entrepreneurs face, are the first of its kind in the fintech industry. BNPL allows entrepreneurs and customers to make purchases and pay for them later without interest or pre-qualification through credit checks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy