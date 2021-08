Big Boi has solidified his place in music history as being part of one of the greatest groups of all time and now he’s gearing up to share some of his successful swag with a few up-and-coming artists. The more talkative half of OutKast is developing a TV series inspired by he and his crew’s legendary studio The Dungeon where OutKast and Goodie Mob’s careers were launched. According to Deadline, Big Boi teamed up with Trailblazer Studios, one of the companies behind Dawn Porter’s National Geographic doc “Rise Again: Tulsa and the Red Summer,” to produce a music-mentorship and DIY-studio-makeover series.