Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

The Best Custom Blinds to Elevate Your Home

By Madison Yauger
BHG
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. There's something truly special about custom finishes—just as a suit perfectly tailored to your body always looks better than one pulled off the rack—so why dress your home with anything less? Windows are often the focal point of a room, and blinds shouldn't detract from them. Custom blinds give you the opportunity to ensure a seamless fit while choosing colors, materials, and every other detail down to the amount of light that shines through.

www.bhg.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interior Design#Energy Efficiency#Customer Satisfaction#The Home Depot#Atelier Armbruster#Stoneside#Google
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Home & Gardentrendynews9.com

Roller Blinds Best Option For Window Covering

Roller blinds are simply a kind of window covering, made of fabric or vinyl. They work by folding, unfolding, rolling, or rotating and this function enables the roller blind to serve the dual purpose of providing privacy and sun control. The slats in the roller blind are placed flat against the window frame and the folding action of the blind pulls the slats upward or downward depending upon the direction of the wind. Roller blinds can either be used to completely darken the whole room or to let some light in through the top slats.
Shoppingcollegecandy.com

The 7 Items To Elevate Your Bedroom

STORi Clear Plastic Vanity and Desk Drawer Organizers | 6 Piece Set. These cute little storage containers are super useful in your bedroom desk or bathroom or even on some shelves. Everyone needs storage and these are so cute, trendy, and really helpful. They will definitely elevate your room to make everything more organized and look good all the time. Easy organization means easy use and just keeping that up will make your room look 10x better. This six piece set is $14.99.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

Before and After: This Space-Savvy Patio Redo Features an All-Weather Lounge Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Name: Kristi Waite (@kristiwaite) Just like indoor rooms, outdoor spaces like yards and patios can come in awkward shapes and sizes that make them tricky to use efficiently. Kristi Waite’s backyard is a great example. Because her family’s home is at the end of a cul-de-sac, the yard is long and narrow — and when they bought it in 2017, it was majorly overgrown, too. All that added up to make the space tough to use.
Home & Gardensimplybeautifulbyangela.com

DIY Under Bed Rolling Storage Boxes

Hey guys! Soooo remember back in June when I shared Tristan’s gamer theme room reveal and I promised to share a tutorial on the rolling storage boxes under the bed soon? I may have gotten a little sidetracked, but today I am finally going to do so!. As you may...
RecipesDomaine

20 Small Kitchen Island Ideas That Will Add Some Serious Storage

Every day, working with a small kitchen is a battle of bumping elbows and questioning where to store the cheese grater. That's why we're focusing on kitchen islands—no matter how big or small they are—which can hold the key to adding storage and saving space, making your kitchen feel roomier than it is.
Home & GardenPosted by
BobVila

Solved! What is a Bidet?

Q: I have heard that bidets can provide better hygiene, but I’m still not completely clear about what a bidet is and whether one is right for my bathroom. Can you help me find the answers I need?. A: Bidets promise not just better hygiene but also improved personal comfort....
Interior Designinregister.com

These rules of thumb make hanging light fixtures easy

Whether you are hanging modern pendants over your kitchen island or an antique chandelier over the dining room table, the proper spacing and height of your light fixtures is crucial to ensure ideal function of the lighting and balance for your space. In order to learn how to properly hang and space any fixture, we looked no further than lighting stylist and owner of Capital City Lighting Bridget Tate.
Interior DesignSeattle Times

Bathroom storage options that save space, add style

Q: We’re renovating our master bath for the first time since we built our home 20 years ago. We love the convenience of our medicine cabinets, but we’re ready for an upgrade. What’s the latest in bathroom storage, and what should we look for in a vanity?. A: Sorting through...
Home & GardenPosted by
Family Handyman

How to Choose the Best Siding for Your Cabin

When you choose siding for your second home, don’t rush or assume one type is best. It’s an expensive investment that can run up to tens of thousands of dollars, depending on the material and its installation cost. The siding you choose should meet your needs and priorities, not just...
Home & Gardenamazinginteriordesign.com

Choosing the Best Kitchen Style for Your Home

The kitchen is the heart of a home. It’s where families gather and friends come together to share meals, stories, laughter, and more. It’s also the place where we prepare our food for consumption, so it needs to be well-designed in order to serve its purpose. With such an important room in your house, you might want to choose a style that will suit your tastes as well as match the rest of your living space.
Pet ServicesPosted by
SPY

The Best Air Purifiers for Pets Will Help Keep Your Home Clean

Keeping your house clean is key to being truly proud of it. No doubt you spend at least a couple of hours a week ticking off your household chores, such as vacuuming, dusting and doing laundry. And, if you’re lucky enough to have a family pet, it’s more than likely you dedicate time to de-furring the sofa, too. While these types of cleaning lead to a better appearance and general hygiene around the home, they don’t target the quality of air or remove the unwanted particles that come with pets. To keep the air in your home as clean as you should keep your kitchen, you need one of the best air purifiers for pets.
Interior Designarchitecturaldigest.com

19 DIY Bed Frame Ideas to Inspire Your Next Bedroom Refresh

We’ve all heard the phrase “If you want something done right, do it yourself,” so why not start with something practical, like a DIY bed frame? Unlike a headboard, which may add a much-welcomed design moment, but isn’t strictly necessary, a bed frame is an essential piece of bedroom furniture. That said, bed frames, no matter how minimalist in structure or appearance, can come with a high price tag. So, if you’re looking to save your wallet from a cash hemorrhage, put your toolbox to good use, and upgrade your home decor along the way, you may want to consider building a DIY bed frame.
Electronicsmarthastewart.com

The Best Ceiling Fans to Cool Every Part of Your Home

Unwind in comfort under one of these temperature-lowering appliances. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. When the sun reaches its peak and temperatures start climbing, we often crank up...
Home & Gardenabc27.com

The best bathroom wastebasket

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Among the most frequently used items in your bathroom, a wastebasket is at the top of the list. While it doesn’t have the most glamorous job in the world, an attractive, well-designed bathroom wastebasket can be both functional and aesthetically pleasing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy