Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Star Wars: Upcoming Post-The Rise of Skywalker Project Will Not Include Rey

By Socially awkward straightedge fraud.
epicstream.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSocially awkward straightedge fraud. I think it's already safe to say that Disney's Star Wars sequel trilogy failed to hit the mark with longtime fans and critics of the franchise and there's a reason why Episodes VII, VIII, and IX aren't held in high regard just like the previous films that have come before it. Thankfully, Lucasfilm was somehow able to erase the bitter taste The Rise of Skywalker left in our mouths with The Mandalorian which is arguably the production company's current flagship series.

epicstream.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Devall
Person
Christian Slater
Person
Dana Snyder
Person
Tony Hale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Trilogy#Lego Star Wars#Star Wars Celebration#Ix#Graballa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
BGR.com

Netflix’s new nerve-shredding horror movie has viewers jumping out of their seats

Barely ten seconds into the trailer for A Classic Horror Story — one of several new and original horror movies on Netflix to debut in recent weeks — there’s already so much that feels familiar. Familiar to fans of the genre, that is. Then again, based on Netflix’s official description for this terrifying new addition to the streamer, that’s kind of the point. That’s the trick it wants to pull on you, before … well, what else? Before attempting to scare you half to death. “A camper. A car crash. An abandoned house. Children’s music in the background,” Netflix teases....
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

A brand new Bruce Willis movie you’ve never heard of is dominating Netflix

Bruce Willis may be 66 years old, but the star of the new sci-fi action movie Cosmic Sin is still doing, well, the Bruce Willis thing. His latest release, now streaming on Netflix, finds him once again — what else? Strapping on armor of some kind, shooting up a lot of bad guys, and saving humanity from some existential threat. When it works, it really works (a la something like The Fifth Element). We’ll get into more detail about his newest title below, and whether or not his formula works here or not. But, for now, it’s worth pointing out:...
TV & VideosPosted by
BGR.com

A huge ‘Game of Thrones’ star just confirmed she’s joining the MCU

The Mother of Dragons has a major new project lined up. Emilia Clarke, who of course rocketed to fame as Daenerys Targaryen on HBO’s Game of Thrones, has confirmed she’s set to star in Marvel’s upcoming Secret Invasion series, which will air on Disney+. Beyond that, though, don’t ask her too many other questions about what her role or the new show will entail. She is … let’s just say, a little nervous about the attendant secrecy that comes with taking on a Marvel project. In fact, she joked with Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on his show that she thinks...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Controversial Milla Jovovich Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Husband-and-wife duo Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich are known for repeatedly collaborating on effects-driven fantasy movies, mostly adapted from video games, that tend to do decent business at the box office while leaving critics cold. However, the pair’s most recent console adaptation generated no shortage of controversy, to the extent that it almost caused an international incident.
MoviesComicBook

Dave Bautista Weighs in on Scarlett Johansson Suing Disney: "Told 'Em They Should've Made a Drax Movie"

Marvel fans were in shock earlier this week when it was revealed that Scarlett Johansson had filed a lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company due to breach of contract in regards to the release of Black Widow, with her Avengers: Infinity War co-star Dave Bautista weighing in on the matter, joking that Marvel Studios should have given Drax a solo film instead of Natasha. Given that Johansson has been involved in the MCU for more than a decade, it came as a major surprise to fans to see the conflict with the studio, with Bautista's comment sure to ignite more speculation among fans about whether he's supporting his co-star or siding with the studio, potentially implying there wouldn't have been a lawsuit if they made a Drax movie.
CelebritiesNME

Dwayne Johnson reportedly has “no intention” of following Scarlett Johansson with Disney lawsuit

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will not be taking the Scarlett Johansson route following the Video On Demand release of his new film, it has been claimed. Like Johansson’s Marvel entry Black Widow, Johnson’s new film Jungle Cruise was released simultaneously in cinemas and Disney+ Premier for $29.99 last Friday (July 30). Deadline reports that Jungle Cruise had bought in $91.8million across its opening weekend from both the box office and Disney+ revenue.
MoviesNew York Post

Gerard Butler sues producers of 2013 film ‘Olympus Has Fallen’ for $10M

Gerard Butler is suing the producers — including parent companies Nu Image and Millennium Films — of his 2013 film “Olympus Has Fallen.”. Butler, 51, filed a lawsuit Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court claiming that he is owed at least $10 million in backend compensation from the action film’s profits. According to Variety, the lawsuit alleges that the producers had undervalued domestic and foreign receipts by tens of millions of dollars. The Scottish actor claims in the suit that they also did not report $8 million that went to its own studio executives.
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Thor’ Star Unexpectedly Walks Out of New HBO Movie, Network Pulls Plug

Thor franchise star Natalie Portman (Black Swan) has unexpectedly walked out of her upcoming HBO movie, Days of Abandonment. The premium cable network has pulled the plug on the TV movie based on the novel by My Brilliant Friend author Elena Ferrante that was set to star Oscar winner Natalie Portman.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Chris Pratt Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Ever since Guardians of the Galaxy turned him into a superstar, Chris Pratt has almost exclusively tended to operate in the realm of broad, crowd-pleasing blockbusters. There’s no doubting his talents as an actor, but it would also mark a refreshing change of pace to see him do something other than rely on his natural charm, comic timing and charisma on the big screen.
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Star Wars’ Finally Confirms Why Stormtroopers Aren’t as Good as Clones

If there’s one thing that Star Wars fans are united in, it’s the seemingly poor job of the Galactic Empire’s stormtroopers. Over the years, stormtroopers have come under fire, with their blaster aim and armor, in particular, causing fans to question how strong and effective stormtroopers actually are. This year...
Moviesepicstream.com

Scarlett Johansson "Shocked" by Disney's Response Over Black Widow Lawsuit

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. The entire Marvel fandom is still reeling after Scarlett Johansson shockingly filed a lawsuit against Disney for the distribution of Black Widow on Disney+'s Premier Access. Apparently, the 36-year-old actress wasn't too thrilled with the House of Mouse's decision to make the film available for streaming on the same day of its theatrical release.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Mark Hamill says he’s been in every Star Wars film since 2015 – including secret cameos in Rogue One and Solo

Mark Hamill has delighted fans by revealing that he has featured in every Star Wars film since 2015.The actor, who played Luke Skywalker in the original Star Wars trilogy – later reprising the role in the sequels – has lent his voice to a number of secret cameos in the Disney-era films.Star Wars fansite Wookiepedia initially tweeted that Hamill had voiced a character on the Disney Plus series The Mandalorian (separate to his big end-of-season return as Luke).Hamill then responded by saying: “Did you know... I voiced multiple secret voice-cameos in every #StarWars movie released since 2015? (Sequels, Solo,...
MoviesComicBook

Disney Quietly Removed a Fan-Favorite Jack Black Movie From Disney Plus

When it comes to streaming services, it's not uncommon for various platforms to make changes to their offerings by adding and removing content not only to keep things fresh but also for contractual reasons. Now, Disney+ has removed a fan-favorite Jack Black film from the platform, 2010's Gulliver's Travels. As of August 1st, the film is no longer available to stream on Disney+ in the United States.
MoviesInside the Magic

Dwayne Johnson Speaks Out On If He Plans to Sue Disney For ‘Jungle Cruise’ Release Plan

Lately, we have heard a good deal of news break around Disney’s new hybrid release model for their films. In case you do not know, when the pandemic began, Disney looked for a way to continue to release films they had ready to go for a theatrical release, even if the theaters were not open. With the debut of the live-action Mulan, Disney created Premier Access, which is an arm of Disney+. Premier Access allows Guests to purchase a theatrical film for $29.99 as long as they are subscribed to the streaming service. Once purchased, viewers can watch the film as many times as they would like, as long as they continue their Disney+ subscription.
MoviesComicBook

A DC Film is Dominating Netflix's Top 10

There's a comic book movie topping Netflix's charts today. It stars Chris Evans and Zoe Saldana, and if you've read this far, you probably already know that the punchline here is that rather than Avengers: Endgame, we're talking about The Losers. Based loosely on a Vertigo update of an old DC Comics property, The Losers centered on an elite U.S. Special Forces unit sent into the Bolivian jungle on a "search and destroy" mission, who find themselves the target of a lethal betrayal and make plans to even the score. The movie, released in 2010, also stars Idris Elba (Thor: Ragnarok), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead), Jason Patric (Powers), and was directed by Sylvain White.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Disney Announces “Jungle Cruise” Numbers

Following what they did with “Black Widow” three weeks ago, Disney has now once again announced the full numbers for the launch of its “Jungle Cruise” film at the box-office. The Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt-led starrer had been tracking to open in the $25-30 million range domestically but ended...
Moviesepicstream.com

Thor 4: Christian Bale Looks Menacing as Gorr the God Butcher in Leaked Set Photos

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Christian Bale will always be Batman in the eyes of superhero and comic book film fans and while he did exceptional work as the caped crusader in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy, that doesn't mean that the decorated actor no longer has the ability to deliver a captivating performance in another comic book-centric project. This is why Bale has signed on to star in Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder much to the shock of his avid fans.

Comments / 1

Community Policy