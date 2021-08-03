Star Wars: Upcoming Post-The Rise of Skywalker Project Will Not Include Rey
Socially awkward straightedge fraud. I think it's already safe to say that Disney's Star Wars sequel trilogy failed to hit the mark with longtime fans and critics of the franchise and there's a reason why Episodes VII, VIII, and IX aren't held in high regard just like the previous films that have come before it. Thankfully, Lucasfilm was somehow able to erase the bitter taste The Rise of Skywalker left in our mouths with The Mandalorian which is arguably the production company's current flagship series.epicstream.com
Comments / 1