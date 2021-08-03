Marvel's What If..? Reveals Episode Count For Season 1, Season 2 Confirmed

It was more than two years ago when Marvel unveiled the first 14 titles of Phase 4. Some of them stood out immediately, and I could not wait to see them. Others, not so much. Marvel then added even more titles to the Phase 4 roster while refraining from revealing any Avengers 5 sequel. Little did fans know what was about to happen to the world in late 2019. The pandemic would force Marvel to delay everything, and we ended up spending 2020 without any new MCU content. But 2021 fixed all that, bringing us three TV shows on Disney+...