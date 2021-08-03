San Diego skate parks rule Tokyo
North County athletes are sendin' it from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games — including Bryce Wettstein, Jordyn Barratt, Cory Juneau, and Heimana Reynolds. Per their Olympic Games' profiles, Bryce Wettstein, who is 17, was born and still resides in Encinitas; Barratt is 22 and dwells in Oceanside; Juneau, 22, was born in San Diego; Reynolds, 23, lives in Carlsbad. The four of 12 skateboarders — sporting the red, white, and blue uniforms — will skate in the park-discipline preliminaries at the Ariake Urban Sports Park on August 4-5.www.sandiegoreader.com
