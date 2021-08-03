'American Idol' Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Host Ryan Seacrest Will All Return for Season 20

“American Idol” judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, as well as host Ryan Seacrest, have all signed on to return for the show’s landmark 20th season, which also marks its fifth on ABC. The network announced on Tuesday that all four will be back when “American Idol” returns in spring 2022. Seacrest has been with the show every year since it began (including that first season in 2002, when he was partnered with Brian Dunkleman).