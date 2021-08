The 33 metre Custom Line motor yacht Christina A has been listed for sale by Kurt Lehmann at Yacht Moments. Designed by the Ferretti Engineering Department working in collaboration with Zuccon International Project, this tri-deck yacht was built under the consultancy of Yacht Moments and delivered to her owner in October 2019 and was used only in summer 2020 and 2021. She is still under guarantee and in a flawless condition. She features a bulbous bow for greater stability and seaworthiness, while the maximum range of 2,000 nautical miles means that owners can look forward to extended cruises around the Mediterranean and beyond.