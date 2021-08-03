NSU faculty member announces fall semester leave and retirement after making incendiary comments regarding unvaccinated people

SGU's campus will only be open this fall to students who have been vaccinated. This means that unvaccinated students will only have the option to take classes that are "fully online" (of which there are over 50 available), will not be allowed on campus for student services, and will participate in registration on Monday, Aug 23 via phone. We know that vaccination is the most important thing we can do to protect our community and we encourage every student to take this step.