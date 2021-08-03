Incident off UAE coast is 'potential hijack' - UKMTO

DUBAI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - An incident under way off the coast of the United Arab Emirates' Fujairah is a "potential hijack", Britain's maritime trade agency said on Tuesday.

The the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations' warning notice, based on a third party source, advised vessels to exercise extreme caution in the area, around 60 nautical miles east of the emirate of Fujairah.

