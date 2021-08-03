Cancel
Ramsey County, MN

Hennepin, Ramsey Counties To Reinstate Indoor Mask Policy

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Face coverings will again be required inside Hennepin and Ramsey county facilities.

In separate announcements, officials from Hennepin and Ramsey counties announced that face coverings will again be required inside county buildings beginning Wednesday.

In Hennepin County, it will apply to “all employees, volunteers and visitors ages five and up, regardless of vaccination status.”

In June, the Ramsey County Board of Commissioners approved easing requirements for face coverings at most Ramsey County facilities as COVID-19 cases began dropping significantly and the positivity rate fell below the “caution” status.

The decisions come as the Delta variant surges in the state and across the country, leading many places to reinstate mask policies. Duluth officials also announced Tuesday that mask will again be required for city workers and visitors inside city buildings beginning Wednesday.

The mayors of Minneapolis and St. Paul are also recommending mask use indoors and say masks will again be required inside city buildings.

The University of Minnesota has already reinstated an indoor face mask requirement. Retailers Target and Cub Foods both announced some employees will be required to wear face masks.

