Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Algeria energy output down in first quarter

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

ALGIERS, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Algeria's overall hydrocarbon output fell 2% in the first quarter of this year from the same period in 2020, official data showed on Tuesday.

The fall resulted mainly from a 6.5% drop in production for crude oil and natural gas, according to figures issued by the National Statistics Bureau.

But output for liquefied natural gas (LNG) and oil refined products rose 16.2% and 1% respectively, the figures showed.

The statistics body gave no further details, but state energy firm Sonatrach has said it would reduce investment spending as the government tries to cope with financial problems caused by low energy export revenues.

OPEC member Algeria has approved a new energy law offering incentives to foreign investors in a bid to make the sector more attractive.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

155K+
Followers
188K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Algeria#New Energy#Energy Law#Natural Gas#Lng
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Related
Financial ReportsHouston Chronicle

NRG Energy reports $1.1 billion profit second quarter 2021

NRG Energy, one of the state's biggest generators and sellers of electricity, said Thursday it made a profit in the second quarter of 2021, despite an impairment cost of $306 million on the value of its assets. NRG reported an $1.1 billion profit in the second three months of the...
Energy Industryetftrends.com

Renewable Energy Spending Sizzles in First Half of 2021

Renewable energy funds like the ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES) may have stumbled in the first six months of 2021, but those sticking these products could be rewarded for their patience. The reason is simple. While some market participants opted to ring the register on ACES and clean energy equities...
Energy Industrybreezejmu.org

OPEC votes to increase oil output as global demand rises

As demand for oil rises globally, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is aiming to restore production to pre-pandemic levels. On July 18, OPEC agreed to a new production deal that’d see oil output return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2022. OPEC allies, such as Russia and the U.S., have also agreed to boost production after seeing oil prices climb. This deal would see oil producers generate an extra 400,000 barrels per day.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

India's Adani Total Gas reports 200% jump in quarterly profit

The profit was driven by a surge in gas sales volumes. Indian city gas company Adani Total Gas (ATGL), a joint venture between Adani Gas and France’s TotalEnergies, on August 4 reported a 199% year/year increase in net profit during the three months to June 30 (Q1) owing to a sharp jump in gas sales volumes.
Trafficnaturalgasworld.com

Algeria restarts Skikda LNG terminal

It called on its Arzew plant to make up customers' orders. Algerian state oil and gas company Sonatrach returned its Skikda liquefaction plant to normal operations July 30 after a 45 day outage, it said. Sonatrach closed the plant June 11 to repair a gas turbine, carry out a full precautionary inspection and do some maintenance work that had been planned for next year.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Southeast Asia to increasingly rely on LNG imports through 2030

Though a net exporter of LNG, Southeast Asia is set to increasingly rely on imported LNG through 2030 to meet growing demand and support waning domestic supplies. Despite being a net exporter of LNG, Southeast Asia is set to increasingly rely on imported LNG through 2030 to meet the growing demand and support the waning domestic supplies, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Russia Oil and Condensate Output Rises

(Bloomberg) -- Russia increased oil production in July for the first time in three months, after more generous quotas were extended to the entire OPEC+ alliance. Producers pumped 44.24 million tons of crude and condensate last month, according to preliminary data from the Energy Ministry’s CDU-TEK unit. That’s about 10.46 million barrels a day, or 0.3% higher than in June, Bloomberg calculations show, based on a 7.33 barrels-per-ton conversion rate.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Occidental swings to profit on crude price rebound

(Updates with details on production, crude prices) Aug 3 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp reported an adjusted profit in the second quarter versus a sequential loss, lifted by higher crude prices as easing travel curbs and rising COVID-19 vaccinations boosted fuel demand. Oil prices have rebounded to multi-year highs from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy