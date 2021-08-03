Breaking point: Lack of mental health options leaves Dickinson family in sea of uncertainty

At nearly 12 years old, Grayson Johnson looks like any ordinary sweet boy. Deep inside his eyes, however, reflect a different story — one that is all too common and regretfully ignored. Adopted at 2.5 years old, Grayson joined his new forever family with a lot of uncertainty. Born addicted to opiates and exposed to multiple other drugs in utero, his new family’s love and compassion sought to provide comfort where before there was only abuse and neglect. Grayson suffered two broken legs and was left with those injuries untreated for long periods of time.