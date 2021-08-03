Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, OH

Off-duty Cleveland police officer who shot man at Giant Eagle involved in three previous on-duty shootings

By Adam Ferrise, cleveland.com
Posted by 
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The off-duty police officer who shot a man Monday outside a supermarket was involved in three other on-duty shootings. One month shy of his 21st year as a Cleveland police officer, Officer Robert Taylor shot a 21-year-old man outside the Giant Eagle on West 117th Street, according to Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association President Jeff Follmer and city records.

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 3

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
45K+
Followers
46K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
South Euclid, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Kidnapping#Giant Eagle#Metrohealth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Feds arrest Cleveland police officer in credit-card fraud scheme

CLEVELAND, Ohio— A Cleveland police officer is one of three people charged in connection with a credit-card fraud scheme, according to a federal indictment. Officer Rorell Dickerson, 25, is charged with conspiracy to commit fraud and fraud. He pleaded not guilty Wednesday at his arraignment in U.S. District Court and was released from custody on a $10,000 bond on Thursday.
Berea, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Man without pants given court summons in Berea

BEREA, Ohio – A 45-year-old Berea man, not wearing pants, was given a summons to appear in court at about 3:30 a.m. July 28 after police found two bags of marijuana, a crack cocaine pipe and a marijuana pipe in his Toyota Camry. Police stopped the man’s car because he...
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Gas leak caused explosion that destroyed Slavic Village home in Cleveland, fire department says

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A gas leak caused the explosion that destroyed a home Tuesday in the Slavic Village Neighborhood, a spokesman from the Cleveland Fire Department said. Cleveland fire investigators and workers from Dominion East Ohio Gas investigated the explosion that happened about 1:15 p.m. at the home on East 57th Street and Fleet Avenue. They determined the explosion was accidental and not the result of tampering with gas lines or arson, fire department spokesman Mike Norman said.
Cuyahoga County, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County Sheriff orders jail to stop using new ‘yellow-zoning’ lockdown of inmates a day after jailers union filed grievance

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County Sheriff Christopher Viland ordered jail staff to stop using a new method of locking down inmates that the officers’ union said is unsafe and prohibited by a 2014 arbitration decision. Cuyahoga County spokeswoman Mary Louise Madigan said the new policy, called “yellow-zoning,” stopped early Thursday,...

Comments / 3

Community Policy