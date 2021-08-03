Off-duty Cleveland police officer who shot man at Giant Eagle involved in three previous on-duty shootings

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A gas leak caused the explosion that destroyed a home Tuesday in the Slavic Village Neighborhood, a spokesman from the Cleveland Fire Department said. Cleveland fire investigators and workers from Dominion East Ohio Gas investigated the explosion that happened about 1:15 p.m. at the home on East 57th Street and Fleet Avenue. They determined the explosion was accidental and not the result of tampering with gas lines or arson, fire department spokesman Mike Norman said.