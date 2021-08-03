Off-duty Cleveland police officer who shot man at Giant Eagle involved in three previous on-duty shootings
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The off-duty police officer who shot a man Monday outside a supermarket was involved in three other on-duty shootings. One month shy of his 21st year as a Cleveland police officer, Officer Robert Taylor shot a 21-year-old man outside the Giant Eagle on West 117th Street, according to Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association President Jeff Follmer and city records.www.cleveland.com
