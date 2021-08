Instagram is a part of our everyday lives and taking pictures on your phone is so easy. We have the option to edit on Photoshop then post them on Instagram instantly and you might think that once you’ve posted your picture on Instagram, your work is done but in fact, this is where your work begins. The aim of social media is to gain followers and there are many ways to gain followers such as being consistent online. One of the ways you can contribute to Instagram growth is by simply buying followers via growth services like Growthsilo. Instagram is a great platform and you should use it to spread the word about what you do, even if you are a horse rider. Horse riding is not considered one of the most popular sports and it can be difficult to get your hands on your target audience so read on to discover the best ways to help you grow your Instagram as a horse rider.