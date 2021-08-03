Cancel
Cleveland, OH

St. Thomas More Parish begins 75th anniversary celebration: Sun Postings

By Carol Kovach, special to cleveland.com
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Parishioners of St. Thomas More Parish in Brooklyn are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the parish. Bishop Edward Malesic, bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland, celebrated Mass in the church on July 24. Concelebrating were the Rev. Michael Feldtz, St. Thomas More pastor; and the Rev. Georges Haddad, pastor of the nearby St. Elias Melkite Greek Catholic Church, also in Brooklyn. The bishop greeted parishioners at a reception after Mass.

