Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

As COVID cases rise, no clear data on breakthrough infections

By Valerie Juarez
Posted by 
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CHkqD_0bGb5wmN00

As COVID-19 cases climb nationwide it’s unclear how many breakthrough COVID infections there truly have been nationwide, as earlier this year changes were made to how data was being tracked by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As of May 1, 2021, the CDC transitioned from monitoring all reported vaccine breakthrough cases to focus on identifying and investigating only hospitalized or fatal cases due to any cause.

The CDC explained this shift would help maximize the quality of the data collected on cases of greatest clinical and public health importance.

Click here to read more on COVID-19 Vaccine Breakthrough Case Investigation and Reporting.

According to the CDC, as of July 26, 2021, more than 163 million in the United States had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

During the same time, CDC received reports from 49 U.S. states and territories of 6,587 patients with COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough infection who were hospitalized or who died.

Center for Disease Control and Prevention

Previous data on all vaccine breakthrough cases reported to CDC from January–April 2021 are available. Click here.

The CDC still says vaccine breakthrough cases occur in only a small percentage of vaccinated people.

They said to date, no unexpected patterns have been identified in the case demographics or vaccine characteristics among people with reported vaccine breakthrough infections.

CDC says vaccines are effective and recommends that everyone 12 years of age and older get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as they can.

“If someone happens to be one of those cases where they get sick despite being vaccinated against COVID, there’s very significant protection against needing to be hospitalized due to your COVID-19 symptoms or even dying which is the ultimate outcome that we look for to have vaccinations protect against,” said Dr. Brad Burmeister, Bellin Health Emergency Physician.

The CDC says vaccines breakthrough are expected but say COVID-19 vaccines are effective and are a critical tool to bring the pandemic under control. However, no vaccines are 100% effective at preventing illness in vaccinated people. There will be a small percentage of fully vaccinated people who still get sick, are hospitalized, or die from COVID-19.

Dr. Burmeister still urging everyone in the community who hasn’t been vaccinated yet, to get the shot.

“Vaccinated people who end up acquiring COVID-19 have most significantly really minor symptoms. They might have a slight running nose, a very slight cough, but no serious symptoms for the vast majority of people by any means. And actually many people who are testing positive based off a close exposure they had and may have no symptoms all together,” said Dr. Burmeister. “Again, vaccination highly protective against acquiring COVID in the first place and then landing in the hospital and dying. All those outcome measures are protected by vaccinations.”

Here is a look at data across Wisconsin:

Wisconsin Department of Health Services

“Really all of the clinics and places where we do testing across our region, our positivity rate in Wisconsin, in Northeast Wisconsin of those test that we do is pretty darn high right now. It’s approaching an average that we’ve really haven’t seen since last fall. That really suggest two things. First that COVID is back around in our community. And second, if we are using the public health measure trying to do robust or wide spread testing to try and capture cases and have people quarantine at home, it means that we are probably missing a lot of cases out there of people who have some sort of symptoms and aren’t seeking testing at this time,” Dr. Burmeister said.

And while officials say Wisconsin is not yet experiencing those high surges that resemble what's happening in the South, they say they don't rule out the possibility.

“But we have all the ingredients to see a surge in the future, we don't have enough people vaccinated, Delta variant is in Wisconsin, we've been having a lot of large gatherings recently, whether that'd be the Deer District, State Fair coming up, a lot of concerts," Dr. Ajay Sethi, UW Madison, Associate Professor Population Health Sciences, and faculty director, Master of Public Health program, SMPH. "The steepness of the increase is kind of worrying."

Comments / 0

NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
273K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Infectious Diseases#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covid#Cdc#Vaccinated#State Fair#Master Of Public Health#Smph
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Fully Vaccinated, These Are the 5 COVID Symptoms to Look Out For

Being fully vaccinated against COVID has many of us breathing easy, confident that we are highly protected from severe infection and hospitalization with the virus. But breakthrough cases, while rare, are still possible, and though these cases are often asymptomatic, that's not always the case. In fact, new data shows that many fully vaccinated people who get COVID do experience symptoms, just not necessarily the ones that you'd expect.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns These States Will Have Next Surge

COVID-19 cases are rising in 29 states. That's why this pandemic is nowhere near over, although it once appeared that way. In response, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on The Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer to issue a warning, about certain areas of America that are in more danger than others—and it's a message we all need to hear. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.
Pharmaceuticalscitizensjournal.us

Report: More vaccine deaths last week than COVID-19 deaths

In a span of one week, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 vaccines reported to the government’s database outnumbered the official count of deaths due to the virus. The government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, contains voluntary, unverified reports of adverse events following immunization with U.S.-licensed vaccines. But it’s estimated that only between 1% and 10% of the adverse events that occur are reported to VAERS.
Public HealthFox News

33-year-old fully vaccinated woman reportedly dies from COVID-19 complications in rare, breakthrough case

A mother is grieving the loss of her 33-year-old daughter who was vaccinated against COVID-19 yet still succumbed to the virus on Sunday, according to a report. Angelle Mosley, described as a "driven business woman," who had just opened the doors to her first shop, Brave Beautique in June, texted her mom last Thursday saying she wasn’t feeling well, local outlet WDSU reported.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The lambda variant is spreading in the U.S. What are the symptoms?

The lambda variant of th coronavirus has continued to be concerning, and now a case in Houston has been worrying experts in the area. Per USA Today, a Houston hospital said it has found its first case of the lambda variant of the coronavirus. However, experts remain unsure if the single case could lead to a widespread outbreak in the same way the delta variant has been raging throughout the country, according to USA Today.
Public HealthPosted by
The US Sun

Has anyone died from Covid who has been fully vaccinated?

"A PANDEMIC of the unvaccinated" has now become synonymous with coronavirus cases rampaging across the country. As cases of Covid-19 continue to soar thanks to the spread of the Delta variant, many already vaccinated people are wondering how their jabs would fare. What are breakthrough cases?. Some people who have...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Mask-free Sweden is close to ZERO daily Covid deaths as country's chief epidemiologist plays down fears over Delta variant's infectiousness

Mask-free Sweden is approaching zero Covid deaths per day while the country's chief epidemiologist has swatted away fears over the Delta variant's infectiousness. In the last two weeks, Sweden has recorded an average of 0.6 Covid deaths per day, this compares with 74 fatalities in the UK and 329 deaths in US per day over the same period.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, Your COVID Symptoms Could Be Different, Study Says

The Delta variant has managed to quickly reverse the major progress the U.S. had made toward ending the COVID-19 pandemic. The strain has spread quickly across the country, pushing the national daily case average above the highest point recorded last summer. Unfortunately, mounting data also shows that the variant can cause rare breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people, even though the risk of severe disease or death is almost entirely eliminated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data. Now that vaccinated people are on high alert again about contracting the virus, it's time to get reacquainted with the symptoms of COVID, especially because some have changed, potentially due to the Delta variant. And there are also some differences in COVID symptoms among unvaccinated versus vaccinated people. The signs that you're sick with the virus can even change based on how many shots you've received, according to data from the ZOE COVID Symptom Study in the U.K.
EducationPosted by
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: One-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is INEFFECTIVE against the Indian 'Delta' variant, study suggests

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is ineffective against the Indian 'Delta' coronavirus variant, a new study suggests. Researchers found that antibody levels from people who received the one-shot vaccine were much lower compared to those given the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines. The findings add to the growing body...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Fully vaccinated man dies of Covid in West Virginia

A man who was fully vaccinated against coronavirus has passed away in West Virginia, health department officials have said. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said the “breakthrough infection” led to the death of a 76-year-old man with an underlying health condition. WSAZ reported that the man died of complications of the...
Sciencescitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Vaccination Affects on Rheumatic and Musculoskeletal Disease Flares

In a study of 1,377 patients with rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases—such as inflammatory arthritis and lupus—flares of their conditions were uncommon following two-dose COVID-19 mRNA vaccination. In a study of 1,377 patients with rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases—such as inflammatory arthritis and lupus—flares of their conditions were uncommon following two-dose COVID-19 mRNA vaccination.
Columbia, SCyourpickenscounty.com

Health officials change mask guidelines as delta worsens

COLUMBIA — As the delta variant of COVID-19 is wreaking havoc across the country, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the. South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) have updated mask guidelines. In addition, doctors in a Prisma Health update last week warned the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy