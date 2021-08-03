Cancel
What to have at home if you or a family member has COVID-19—including the delta variant

By Felicity Warner and Courtney Campbell, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago
What to have at home if you or a family member has COVID-19—including the delta variant

As the delta variant continues to spread across the U.S., COVID-19 infections are once again on the rise . While vaccine efficacy is still strong against the delta variant—remaining effective in preventing severe disease and hospitalization—mild symptoms caused by a "breakthrough infection" can still happen, especially in areas of high transmission .

If someone in your home tests positive for COVID-19, it's important to take the necessary precautions to minimize the spread both within your household and beyond. There are also plenty of essentials that can help to soothe some of the symptoms of COVID-19 including congestion, sore throat, runny nose and more. Here's what you need to take care of yourself and those around you.

1. Disinfecting wipes and spray

Disinfecting wipes are a must if someone in the home tests positive for COVID-19. Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser

If someone in your household is sick, the CDC recommends cleaning and disinfecting surfaces as much as possible, especially if the infected person touched them. This includes frequently touched surfaces like tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets and sinks. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has a handy list of approved disinfectants that can kill coronavirus.

2. Hand soap

Washing your hands properly—for at least 20 seconds or to the tune of "Happy Birthday" twice over—is key. The CDC recommends washing your hands often, but especially before eating or preparing food, after using the restroom, after leaving a public place, after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing, after handling your mask, and when caring for someone who is sick.

3. A thermometer

A thermometer can be helpful for monitoring your or your family member's temperature. Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser

A fever could be a sign of a COVID-19 infection . Having a thermometer at home is a must-have these days to monitor your temperature if you or a family member aren't feeling well. Plus, it'll come in handy for cold and flu season, too.

4. Tissues

COVID-19 symptoms can go beyond a cough—the CDC lists other possible symptoms of COVID-19 like congestion, runny nose and sore throat, among other symptoms . It's always a good idea to have an extra box of tissues lying around to cover any sneezes or coughs. After testing nine different boxes (and blowing many noses), we found that Puffs Ultra Soft tissues are the best tissues and won't irritate your nose. Be sure to have an extra box lying around.

5. Face masks

The CDC recommends those who are sick wear a mask when they are around others at home. Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser

While most people don't wear face masks in the comfort of their own home, if someone in your household has COVID-19, you'll want to start. Not only do face masks help prevent the spread of the coronavirus , but they can also protect the wearer from the virus by lowering their exposure to infected droplets through mask filtration, according to the CDC.

After testing a variety of face masks for comfort and protection, our experts found the Athleta Non Medical Face Masks to be the best. Each one is triple-layered and comes with an adjustable nose piece and ear loops. We found them to be comfortable and breathable, too. The Old Navy Triple-Layer Cloth Face Mask is another great option we tested that's protective yet breathable.

You might consider using disposable masks if someone in your family has the coronavirus for easy discard after each use. This 50 pack of disposable face masks from Bigox on Amazon has a 4.5-star rating from over 11,000 reviews and is a great option.

6. Humidifiers and air purifiers

According to the CDC, humidifiers can help ease some of the symptoms of the coronavirus like cough and sore throat. The Vicks Warm Mist Humidifier is the best humidifier we've ever tested—it can run for about 10 hours on its medium setting and creates just the right amount of humidity. Plus, it comes with a medicine exhaust for extra relief.

An air purifier is great to use in conjunction with other precautions like social distancing and mask wearing, according to the EPA . Though it's not guaranteed to prevent exposure to the virus, it can help reduce airborne transmissions when used with other sanitation best practices like hand washing and disinfecting. The Winix 5500-2 is the best we've ever tested because its filers are easy to change and it has the capacity to filter out 99.97% of pathogens as small as 0.3 microns.

7. Disposable gloves

Always wash your hands thoroughly after handling items that could be contaminated with COVID-19—even if you were using gloves. Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser

The CDC recommends wearing disposable gloves when disinfecting surfaces or handling items like trash bags, dirty dishes, or tissues, especially when cleaning up after a sick person. Be sure to discard gloves immediately after using and wash your hands upon removal for the best protection. While there are many great disposable gloves on the market to choose from, we found the Venom Steel Rip Resistant Industrial Gloves to be the best for their comfort and durability when testing.

8. Pulse oximeters

To help monitor COVID-19 symptoms for yourself or a family member, you may consider getting a pulse oximeter . These medical devices attach to the finger to measure oxygen saturation in the blood, which experts believe can be a gauge for reduced lung capacity, a common symptom of the coronavirus. Oxygen saturation below 90 percent is considered hypoxic, according to Mayo Clinic , meaning there is a lower level of oxygen than is needed in the blood and may require medical attention. Though it's not necessary for everyone, it could help give you peace of mind.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: What to have at home if you or a family member has COVID-19—including the delta variant

