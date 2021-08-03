Cancel
Shelby, NC

Steel manufacturer investing over $20M in Shelby, creating 130 new jobs

WCNC
WCNC
 2 days ago
Steffes, a steel fabrication company, announced it will invest nearly $21 million in a new Cleveland County facility that will create 130 new jobs.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper helped make the announcement Tuesday, saying the company's newest facility will be located in Shelby. The average salary for all new positions will be $47,392, nearly $7,000 more than the average annual salary in Cleveland County.

"We are excited to welcome Steffes to North Carolina," Cooper said. "We know that when companies are ready to expand, they choose our state because of our ready workforce, exceptional quality of life and robust infrastructure."

Steffes specializes in steel fabrication and electrical service for industries. The company has been in business for more than 40 years.

"This expansion is the realization of the company's strategic vision," said Todd Mayer, co-president of Steffes. "The combination of customers and friends in this area combined with the workforce potential and community support made Shelby the best fit for us."

Brandon Goldner will have the latest on Steffes' big announcement Tuesday. His full report will air on WCNC Charlotte News at 5:30 .

WCNC

WCNC

