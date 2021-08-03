Cancel
Ravens offensive line continues to shuffle around as more starters are sidelined | NOTES

By Daniel Oyefusi, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 2 days ago
Ravens offensive line coach Joe D'Alessandris, right, work with the lineman during Thursday's practice at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills. Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun

The Ravens’ revolving door on offense continued as one projected starter on the offensive line sat out practice Tuesday and another left early with an injury.

Free-agent acquisition Alejandro Villanueva, expected to start at right tackle, was absent from the team’s first padded practice in training camp. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said the 32-year-old was given a vet day.

Kevin Zeitler, whom the team signed to start at right guard, left practice early with what Harbaugh said was a foot injury. Harbaugh added the injury is not believed to be serious.

The two linemen’s absence exacerbated issues for an offensive line that entered training camp without left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who remains on the physically-unable-to-perform list. There’s also an open competition for the left guard position, and Tyre Phillips, Ben Powers and third-round pick Ben Cleveland are among the candidates.

Without three projected starters on the offensive line, the unit was overwhelmed by the defensive line for a second straight day. Quarterbacks often had to scramble and throw on the run as the pocket quickly collapsed on them.

Offensive line coach Joe D’Alessandris said the team would continue to put players such as Phillips and Patrick Mekari at multiple positions as they wait for the starting unit to come together.

“We try to train them early and put them in those positions during [organized team activities],” D’Alessandris said. “So, it’s an easier transition and the guys know that that’s their role. And the more they can do, guess what? The longer they get to stick around. It’s an opportunity for them and they embrace it and do a heck of a job.”

Bateman returns to practice, Boykin remains sidelined

Rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who missed practice Monday with muscle tightness, returned to the field Tuesday. However, the No. 27 overall pick was limited in team drills.

Fellow wideouts Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and Miles Boykin remained sidelined Tuesday. Brown missed his fourth straight practice since leaving Thursday’s session early with a hamstring injury. Boykin, who is also dealing with a hamstring injury, left Monday’s practice early.

Cornerback Iman Marshall (knee), outside linebacker Justin Houston, offensive linemen Stanley (ankle), Villanueva (vet day) and Ja’Wuan James (Achilles tendon), tight ends Nick Boyle (knee) and Jake Breeland (knee) also did not practice.

Harbaugh said Houston is in the process of completing his five-day testing period before his first practice.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Gus Edwards remain on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

