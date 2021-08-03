It’s Lady Gaga’s Fashion World — We’re Just Living in It

Baby she was born this way! Lady Gaga showed off her stunning natural look as she forwent using makeup in a new sunny selfie. Watch the video here. Lady Gaga, 35, is a true natural beauty. While often known for her extravagant fashion choices, the “Rain On Me” singer switched things up when she posed without makeup and a top for a sunny backyard video selfie that she shared to Instagram on Tuesday, July 6. In the footage, Gaga’s natural skin glowed in the sun and her hair lightly blew in the wind as she used to her hand to cover her bare breast. The tattoos on Gaga’s arm were also visible in the selfie. She captioned her post: “may your heart shine like the sun.”