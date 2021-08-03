Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

It’s Lady Gaga’s Fashion World — We’re Just Living in It

By Annika Lautens
FASHION Magazine |
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs buzz around 'House of Gucci' reaches a fever pitch, Gaga has been using the streets of New York as her own personal runway. We interrupt our regularly scheduled programming to bring you the following message: Lady Gaga is living her best fashion life. While in New York over the last month preparing for a special two-night jazz concert with Tony Bennett at Radio City Music Hall, Gaga has been serving some seriously high-fashion looks. Did you see her old Hollywood-style Giambattista Valli ball gown?! It was a hard look to top. But never afraid of a challenge, on July 31, the singer debuted her most glamorous look yet: a bright purple Valentino Haute Couture ensemble that evokes audible gasps.

fashionmagazine.com

Comments / 2

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Siriano
Person
Patrizia Reggiani
Person
Giambattista Valli
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Alexander Mcqueen
Person
Marc Jacobs
Person
Maurizio Gucci
Person
Tony Bennett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion House#Fashion Designer#Radio City Music Hall#Agmes#Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
New York City, NYHello Magazine

Katie Holmes wore her night clothes out during the day - and we’re obsessed

Katie Holmes is the latest star to make a case for wearing pajamas outside of your home - and pairing it with a snazzy pair of shoes while you’re at it. The Brahms star continued to cement her street style star status with her usual off-duty flair as she stepped out in New York City wearing a silk floral button-down top paired with matching floral shorts that could've doubled as a pajama set. And we want it in our closets asap (it looks so comfortable!).
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Justin and Hailey Bieber Do Black Tie, Their Way

When Justin and Hailey Bieber decide it’s time for a style moment, the fashion world takes note. And with good reason, as evidenced by their take on black tie last night. Hours after the Biebers were spotted out in his and hers Drew House sweats, they switched to formalwear for their evening out to a gallery showing at The House on Sunset, and to celebrate Justin’s recent Freedom Art Experience concert. With Justin in a black tux from Balenciaga and Hailey sporting Alessandra Rich’s velvet and lace floor-length gown from Alessandra Rich’s fall/winter 2021 lookbook, they looked like they stepped out of an editorial.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
POPSUGAR

Megan Fox Continues Her Reign as Corset Queen in a Lace-Up Bodycon Dress

Megan Fox should consider auditioning for Bridgerton, because at this point, her corset outfit collection rivals that of all three Featherington sisters combined. About a week and a half after pairing a sheer corset top with workout leggings at Six Flags, the actress amped up the glam factor tenfold while attending a UFC fight in Las Vegas with her equally as stylish boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly. She wore a rose-gold midi dress that laced all the way up the sides and down the center of a bustier-style bodice. The undeniably sexy design hails from Dolce & Gabbana's spring 2003 ready-to-wear collection, and we're sure as hell glad she resurrected it from the archives.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Sofia Vergara Celebrates Her Birthday in the Wildest Jungle Dress & Hidden Sandals

Sofia Vergara rang in her 49th birthday in style this weekend. Joined by family and friends, the “Modern Family” actress celebrated her big day at the beach in tropical style. For the occasion, Vergara modeled a strapless jungle-inspired dress courtesy of her favorite brand Dolce & Gabbana. The floor-sweeping number hid her sandals underneath as seen on Instagram this weekend.
Designers & CollectionsMarie Claire

Bella Hadid Is Breathtaking in an Anatomy-Inspired Couture Gown

Bella Hadid wore Schiaparelli couture on the Cannes red carpet Sunday. The stunning look included a gilded brass necklace in the shape of the passageways of the lungs. Hadid recently went Instagram official with new boyfriend Marc Kalman. While I'm sorely tempted to fill this entire article with breathing-related puns,...
Designers & CollectionsVogue

Cardi B’s Birkin Collection Belongs In The Louvre

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If the OED has yet to identify a collective noun for Birkin bags, might I suggest “a Cardi B”? While the WAP evangelist...
Beauty & FashionVogue

Bella Is A Noughties Vision At Golden Hour

More than 20 years later, the world has got the Millennium bug all over again. All things #Y2K are trending with Gen-Zers, owing to the rise of platforms like Depop, a treasure trove of nostalgic Noughties fashion. Pre-loved clothing aside, the aesthetic has also seeped into the fashion mainstream to influence the catwalks.
RetailPosted by
Teen Vogue

Billie Eilish Wore the Corset Trend We're Loving

All products featured on Teen Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When Bridgerton premiered at the end of 2020, it was hard to predict whether the fascination with vintage corset bodices and Regency-era fashion as a whole would stick around. Seven months later, it's safe to say it looks like at least one of them is here for the long haul.
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Kendall Jenner Took The Plunge & Got 2021’s Favorite Hair Makeover

Kendall Jenner’s known for pushing the envelop with her creative ensembles and ever-changing makeup styles, but one across-the-board holdout has been her hair. Consistently a shiny medium brunette (with variating highlights, layers, or the occasional playful wig), Jenner knows what works for her and likes to keep from rocking the boat — until now, anyway. For a new shoot with Elle, Kendall Jenner debuted curtain bangs, choppy and artfully mussed to match the rest of her fresh cut. Paired with a minimalist lip and complexion makeup and smoked-out eyes, it’s a surprisingly different take on the haircut that’s had a vice grip on the beauty world since the earliest days of quarantine.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Footwear News

Julianne Hough Wows in the Silkiest Peek-a-Boo Gown & Metallic Heels at 2021 amFAR Gala

Julianne Hough brought high fashion to the 2021 amFAR Gala during the Cannes Film Festival. The “Safe Haven” star joined her friend and business partner Nina Dobrev for the red carpet event on July 16. For the occasion, Hough modeled a peek-a-boo gown from designer Nicolas Jebran complete with a one-shoulder fit, a peek-a-boo panel across the torso and a high-leg slit.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Footwear News

Miley Cyrus Takes the Stage in a Graphic Tee, Short Shorts & Metallic Go-Go Boots at Lollapalooza

Miley Cyrus channeled the 1980s for her Lollapoolaza performance last night in Chicago. The “Slide Away” singer took the stage during the music festival on Thursday, opting for a retro-inspired look to go along with her mullet haircut. The ensemble teamed a blue tee, reading “Roy Halston,” from brand Alled-Martinez along with coordinating blue and white short shorts.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
HollywoodLife

Lady Gaga Goes Makeup-Free While Soaking Up The Sun In Her Backyard — Video

Baby she was born this way! Lady Gaga showed off her stunning natural look as she forwent using makeup in a new sunny selfie. Watch the video here. Lady Gaga, 35, is a true natural beauty. While often known for her extravagant fashion choices, the “Rain On Me” singer switched things up when she posed without makeup and a top for a sunny backyard video selfie that she shared to Instagram on Tuesday, July 6. In the footage, Gaga’s natural skin glowed in the sun and her hair lightly blew in the wind as she used to her hand to cover her bare breast. The tattoos on Gaga’s arm were also visible in the selfie. She captioned her post: “may your heart shine like the sun.”
CelebritiesRefinery29

Lady Gaga Just Wore Two Of Summer’s Biggest Swim Trends

Twelve years after she emerged from a swimming pool in latex for the ”Poker Face” music video, Lady Gaga is back to her old ways. On Wednesday, the “Rain On Me” singer posted a video of herself on Instagram mimicking the music video move. This time, she wore a star-shaped string bikini and a gold belly chain — two of this summer’s top trends. And while the current version was more Hot Girl Summer than American Horror Story, that didn’t hinder it from making a splash in the hearts of her many Little Monsters.
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Dua Lipa Boldly Masters This Complicated Bralette Outfit

Dua Lipa is serious about sticking to her fun, eclectic taste in fashion. When it comes to her personal style, she always opts for the unexpected, whether that be a pair of abstract-printed pants or a glittery butterfly motif dress. This year alone, the star arguably kicked off the infectious cutout trend with her vacation dress and convinced all her fans to invest in some maximalist jewelry and baby tees. On July 23, the singer was back with yet another enviable outfit that felt both trendy and elegant. In an Instagram post, Lipa wore a tangy-orange blazer and pants outfit from David Koma. (Seasoned fashion icons such as Jennifer Lopez, Blackpink’s Lisa, and Beyoncé also all love the luxe label.)
TennisPosted by
Page Six

Lady Gaga rocks tiny tennis skirt on the court

The “Born This Way” singer was snapped taking tennis lessons Sunday while on a weekend getaway with her boyfriend Michael Polansky in Northern California. Gaga, 35, traded in her disco stick for a tennis racket and wore an all-white Nike outfit for the occasion. But just because she was getting...

Comments / 2

Community Policy