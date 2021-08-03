Manchester Parkade development deal expected to close by end of August Jesse Leavenworth

Manchester officials and developers of the town-owned side of the Manchester Parkade say they are working to seal a deal so site work on the $140 million, mixed-use project can begin in the fall.

The closing on the long-anticipated development, called Silk City Green, has been delayed several weeks from initial expectations.

“We are still putting all of the pieces together for the closing,” town planning and economic development director Gary Anderson said Tuesday. “This is a very complicated closing and delays in commercial closings are the rule rather than the exception.”

The purchase price in a development agreement with Manchester Parkade I LLC that the board of directors approved in August 2020 is $1.7 million. Harry Freeman, who is developing the project along with partner Michael Licamele, said the closing will happen within the next three weeks.

Site work, including installation of underground utilities and construction of roads and a walking path along Bigelow Brook will start in the fall, Freeman said. The delay in the expected closing was due to “peculiarities of financing” during the coronavirus pandemic, he said.

“Covid slowed down a lot of people’s response time,” Freeman said

Plans show 800,000 square feet of buildings, including 480 apartments, 70,000 square feet of office space, 42,000 square feet of retail space and a 120-room hotel.

The $1.7 million purchase price is to be paid over the project’s various phases, but Anderson said that is not the major financial driver. The development, he said, will boost the local economy and generate millions of dollars in tax revenue.

Projected annual tax revenue, with tax breaks, would climb over eight years from $96,813 to $1,765,386, according to an independent consultant’s presentation to the board of directors last year.

Freeman described the development both as “a modern take on the old Main Street” and a “city of the future,” with public squares where people can gather and the latest technology.

Voters approved an $8 million bond issue in 2009 to redevelop the 148-acre Broad Street Redevelopment Area, which includes the approximately 24-acre Silk City Green site. Since then, the town has purchased and demolished a blighted shopping plaza, bought and demolished former automotive businesses on the other side of Broad Street, completed a $5 million reconstruction of Broad Street, and bought and torn down a vacant restaurant to open a connection between Center Springs Park and the redevelopment area.

Each of the planned three phases for Silk City Green is expected to take about two years. Town leaders wanted the first phase to include buildings fronting Broad Street, Anderson said, so the first structures will include an apartment building and an office building on the eastern side of the site, now a vacant patchwork of grass and cracked asphalt. The first phase also includes a retail/residential building and a commercial building, according to the plans.

Apartments will be market rate and geared toward both young professionals and empty-nesters, Freeman said. Office space will be marketed to service-oriented and medical businesses, while retail will be small businesses such as a hair salon and dry cleaner, he said.

Silk City Green will be powered by four onsite fuel cells, and developers say the project will incorporate the latest green technologies, including high-speed fiber optics, sustainable building design and electrical vehicle plugins. About 60% of the approximately 1,000 parking spaces will be underground to provide as much green and community space as possible, according to the project narrative.

The planned greenway along Bigelow Brook would complete a multi-use trail from downtown through Center Springs Park. A park on the greenway is to include resting areas and open spaces for picnicking, developers say.

Jesse Leavenworth can be reached at jleavenworth@courant.com