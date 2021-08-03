Cancel
Arkansas State

Arkansas Gov. requests legislative action on ban on mask mandates and unemployment

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson has called members of the 93rd General Assembly into Extraordinary Session to begin at 10 a.m. on August 4 to create an exception to Act 1002 that will give public school boards flexibility to protect those school children who are 11 and younger and not eligible for a vaccine, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

Act 1002 prohibits state and local government, including school boards, from requiring people to wear masks.

Two Arkansas parents have sued the state to overturn the law prohibiting schools and other governmental bodies from requiring face masks. In a filing dated Monday, the parents asked a Pulaski County judge to issue a temporary order blocking the state from enforcing the law, calling it unconstitutional.

Wednesday, Gov. Hutchinson will ask legislators to provide an exception to the law that would grant each school board the authority to decide whether to require students younger than 12 to wear a mask.

“Under CDC guidelines, students 11 and younger cannot receive the COVID vaccine, and without it, they are at a greater risk of contracting the virus, particularly the Delta variant,” Governor Hutchinson said Tuesday after he issued the Call. “COVID‐19 impact is escalating among children, particularly those 12 and older, as we have seen in the increased number and severity of COVID‐19 cases at Arkansas Children’s during July.

“Last week, Children’s daily census of 24 COVID-19 patients was a 50 percent increase over previous peaks. Because of this increased risk of illness in children, we see the necessity of allowing leaders in school districts the flexibility to decide whether students wear masks. We must allow local school boards to make the best decision for the students in their schools.”

Last week, seven children were in Arkansas Children’s ICU, and four were on ventilators. The average length of stay and the number of days on a ventilator have doubled for COVID‐19 patients during July compared to January.

On Monday, the state reported its biggest one-day increase in hospitalizations since the pandemic began.

Hutchinson faces an uphill climb convincing the majority-GOP to make the change, which would require at least two-thirds support in the House and Senate to take effect before school begins this month.

The Governor also will ask members of the General Assembly to affirm the decision of the director of Workforce Services to terminate Arkansas’s participation in extraordinary federal unemployment benefit and relief programs related to COVID-19.

Last week, Pulaski County Circuit Judge Herbert Wright ordered Arkansas to resume its participation in supplemental federal unemployment assistance that the state cut off to thousands of workers. The judge issued a preliminary injunction ordering the state to seek federal approval to continue the payments. Wright said state law indicated that ending the payments was a decision for the Arkansas Legislature, not Hutchinson, to make.

“It is more important that we reduce the number of unemployed and put more people to work than it is for the state to accept any federal relief programs related to unemployment,” Governor Hutchinson said. “I will ask legislators to affirm that the director of Workforce Services may exercise discretion in her decisions to participate in or to cease participation in any voluntary, optional, special, or emergency program that the federal government offers.”

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
