Flower Mound, TX

I-635/Hwy 121 Interchange Project completed ahead of schedule

By Mark Smith
Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The I-635/Hwy 121 Interchange Project, which snarled traffic many weekends just south of Flower Mound, is now complete, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. On Monday, TxDOT and NorthGate Constructors hosted a virtual ribbon cutting ceremony for the $370 million project that widened Hwy 121 to accommodate a new interchange and added new direct connectors for FM 2499 and Hwy 26 to reduce congestion and improve safety in the area.

