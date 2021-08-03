Cancel
Namu Restaurant Group Relinquishes Original ‘Mothership’ Location in Mission Dolores

By Becky Duffett
Eater
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Namu Restaurant Group has permanently closed its original location on the northeast corner of Dolores Park. Chef Dennis Lee confirmed for Eater SF on Tuesday that due to an unresolved landlord conflict, the last day of service was Monday, August 2. It’s not entirely surprising, considering the restaurant group has shuffled various concepts and locations over the past few years, and that we’re in an ongoing pandemic. But before the Namu Stonepot fast-casual spinoffs, this was the original location of Namu Gaji, the restaurant that brought the Lee brothers to local fame, and fans will surely mourn its departure. It’s the end of nearly a decade of sizzling stonepots topped with undulating bonito flakes, served in reclaimed wood interiors with chill vibes.

sf.eater.com

