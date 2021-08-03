TOLLIVER
Oliver T. Tolliver Sr., 61, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021. He was born April 13, 1960 in Beeville. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Olivia Tolliver. He is survived by his children, Jessica Pena, Jennifer (Lester) Tucker, Sophia Wright, Rosie (Pete) Guzman of Rockport, Antionette (Charles) Miller, Oliver (Jennifer) Tolliver Jr. of Rockport, and Olivia (Vincent) Henry; brother, Bobby Lewis Sr. of Rockport; sister, Linda (James) Lewis; godson, Jimmy (Cindy) Heyward; 25 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.www.rockportpilot.com
