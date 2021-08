When an artist refrains from releasing new music for a few years, let alone five, it can sometimes be hard for them to live up to the unrealistic expectations that fans have for their new output. Today, as fans eat up his third studio album, The House Is Burning, Isaiah Rashad doesn't have that problem. The TDE artist's long-awaited project serves as his first full-length effort since 2016's The Sun's Tirade, and the 16-track project features guest appearances from Lil Uzi Vert, Duke Deuce, 6lack, SZA, Jay Rock, and Smino.