People: William Gardner appointed chief officer of Nevada OSHA

By NNBW staff report
nnbw.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNevada Division of Industrial Relations Administrator Victoria Carreón last month appointed William Gardner as Chief Administrative Officer of the Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), effective July 19. Gardner is responsible for leading the state’s efforts to ensure safe and healthful working conditions by setting and enforcing standards and...

Two Prominent Appointments for CCS Superintendent and Chief Executive Officer

August 6, 2021 -- The new school year brings with it two new distinguished appointments for Columbus City Schools Superintendent and CEO Dr. Talisa Dixon. Dr. Dixon has been selected as a Trustee to the Board of Trustees at Otterbein University in Westerville. Boards of Trustees routinely meet several times a year and make important decisions such as selecting and appointing college and university presidents, personnel appointments, budgets, student tuition and fees, and granting degrees.

