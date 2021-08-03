Saints To Honor 2019 Championship Team on August 5

ST. PAUL, MN (August 3, 2021) - The magical moment didn’t get its storybook ending. The 2019 St. Paul Saints captured the hearts and minds of their fanbase bringing them the championship they had waited 15 years to celebrate. The only problem was, there was no celebration on Opening Day in 2020. No banner raising, no ring ceremony, no final opportunity to show their appreciation to George Tsamis and his team. It may be a season late, but fans can finally give the 2019 the ovation they so rightfully deserve.