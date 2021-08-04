Cancel
Spokane, WA

Heat Advisory in place as temperatures soar across the Inland Northwest

By Jeremy LaGoo
KREM2
 1 day ago

After a quick break from the warm weather, temperatures are on the rise across the Inland Northwest. The National Weather Service in Spokane issued a Heat Advisory for the high temperatures. The saving grace of the upcoming heat wave is that it doesn’t last long.

The Heat Advisory is in place until Wednesday night at 11 pm. Temperatures will climb into the upper 90s and low 100s this afternoon. The sdvisory stretches from the east side of the Cascades to North Idaho.

Temperatures will stay warm overnight in these areas, offering little relief from some of the oppressive daytime high temperatures. In addition to the heat, wildfire smoke in the region will drop air quality to unhealthy levels. That means for many, it will be difficult to cool homes and the heat will take a compounded effect on many.

The saving grace with the upcoming heat wave is the duration of the event. A storm in the Gulf of Alaska will bring a trough to the Inland Northwest just in time for the weekend. That will bring about chances of showers and cooler temperatures the second half of the week.

