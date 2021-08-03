Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Fighters On The Rise | UFC 265: Lewis vs Gane

ufc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the last five years, Houston’s Toyota Center has played host to a trio of UFC events, beginning with the Super Bowl weekend festivities capped by Chan Sung Jung’s return knockout of Dennis Bermudez, followed by UFC 247 last February, and UFC 262 earlier this year. Each of those two...

www.ufc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Curtis Blaydes
Person
Michael Chandler
Person
Volkan Oezdemir
Person
Chan Sung Jung
Person
Charles Oliveira
Person
Edson Barboza
Person
Jon Jones
Person
Dennis Bermudez
Person
Dan Ige
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On The Rise#Combat#Toyota Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Related
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Reveals UFC Star ‘Is Broke’

Dana White is the President of the UFC and is certainly a controversial figure in the world of MMA. Dana White was also previously accused of an ‘illegal crime’ in Las Vegas. Dana White and the issue with fighter pay for UFC stars remains one of the most controversial and...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Charlotte Flair Going To AEW With Two Stars?

Charlotte Flair is undoubtedly one of the most talented female Superstars WWE has ever seen, and it appears that she is making a stunning medical recovery. She was initially supposed to have huge plans for WrestleMania 37 as she already called out RAW Women’s Champion Asuka on a past episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, but that did not end up happening. After her return, Charlotte Flair faced off against Rhea Ripley and Asuka at WWE WrestleMania Backlash for the RAW Women’s Championship but was unable to win the match and become the new RAW Women’s Champion. She ultimately won the title at the WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view but lost it the next day to Nikki A.S.H., who cashed in her Money In The Bank briefcase and became the new RAW Women’s Champion. Charlotte Flair’s bombshell AEW claims were also previously leaked.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Derrick Lewis Exposed For ‘Cheating’ At UFC 265

Derrick Lewis is most definitely one of the top stars in all of the UFC, as he has had a solid career in the Heavyweight division in the UFC. A UFC woman also recently leaked Derric Lewis’ dressing room video. Derrick Lewis squared off against Ciryl Gane in the main...
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

Calls for investigation into World Boxing Association after another shocker

Once again, WBN is sad to report the goings-on of a sanctioning body hitting the headlines. The World Boxing Association is taking heavy fire. After Gabriel Maestre won a disgusting decision of Mykal Fox, an opponent who won most of the rounds and dropped the ex-amateur star, there are since calls for an official investigation into the WBA.
UFCPosted by
Fox News

ESPN’s Mark Jones now mocks a ‘MAGA’ fighter’s broken jaw

Mark Jones, one of the most promoted play-by-play commentators on ESPN, is again mocking people’s injuries because of their political beliefs. Last night, Jones began liking random tweets from accounts with under 200 followers because they made fun of UFC fighter Colby Covington for suffering a broken jaw in a fight over a year ago. Jones is not some UFC fan who has gotten wrapped up in the brutality and art of the sport. Jones is cheering Covington’s facial damage because Covington has previously expressed support for Donald Trump.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Fires Stars During Smackdown

In major WWE contract news, it is being reported by Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp that WWE have released Bronson Reed. Reed achieved his highest level of fame winning the WWE NXT North American Championship one-time. Did Vince McMahon ‘angered’ this NXT Star in a text message?. The full list of...
UFCMMAmania.com

Derrick Lewis had his car repossessed by George Foreman

Derrick Lewis says he once had his car repossessed by boxing legend George Foreman. Lewis shared an amusing story about boxing legend George Foreman, which spiralled into a separate story about Lewis’ wife, during a recent interview. Lewis will fight Ciryl Gane for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Interim Heavyweight title at UFC 265, taking place at the Toyota Center in Houston, TX on Sat., Aug. 7.
GolfGolf Digest

Bullied and hurried, Bryson DeChambeau and Harris English self-destruct at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was one of the most dismal nine-hole stretches you could see on the PGA Tour. On the one hand, you had one of the nicest players around get caught under a handful of (justified) slow-play warnings, rush through the back nine in staggering humidity and swirling wind, and lose a lead that looked as close as a lead can come to unassailable. On the other, you had his playing partner, the most controversial player on tour and someone who does himself no favors, enduring what amounts to four-plus hours of bullying that has been openly encouraged by his rival. It was an ugly scene: poor displays of golf, worse displays of behavior, and two contenders who didn't collapse as much as they imploded.
UFCUSA Today

UFC 265: Make your predictions for Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane

We want your predictions for Saturday’s UFC 265 event in Houston. Our staff picks feature includes the consensus picks from MMA Junkie readers. Simply cast your vote for each bout below, and we’ll use the official tallies that are registered by Thursday at noon ET (9 a.m. PT). Those MMA...
WWEPWMania

Former WWE Star Says Bill Goldberg Is “Horrible” and Feels The Company Is “Desperate”

During an appearance on That 90’s Wrestling Podcast, former WWE star Renee Dupree talked about working with Bill Goldberg during his time in WWE:. “He dislocated my collarbone. We [La Resistance] had a pre-tape in the back with Goldberg and he hit me with the French flag and we had to do 5 takes. To this day, if I try to flex it, it still hurts. Yeah he’s the s***s. He’s horrible, many wrestlers will tell you that.”
UFCMMAmania.com

Derrick Lewis vs Ciryl Gane full fight video preview for UFC 265 PPV main event

With UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in timeout, the promotion will ask top-ranked contenders Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane to battle for the substitute strap in the upcoming UFC 265 pay-per-view (PPV) main event TONIGHT (Sat., Aug. 7, 2021) inside Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Check out their fight video...
UFCSherdog

Preview: UFC 265 ‘Lewis vs. Gane’

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream UFC 265 live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. The Ultimate Fighting Championship on Saturday returns with another pay-per-view event with live fans—the second one in Houston in just three months—and while the UFC 265 lineup has its flaws, the formidable main card should fuel some excitement. Derrick Lewis draws the headlining assignment in his hometown, even though it comes with an interim title of dubious value attached. Ignoring those issues, his fight with Ciryl Gane represents a fascinating matchup in the heavyweight division. From there, the rest of the main card features all-action affairs with solid stakes. Jose Aldo and Pedro Munhoz look to state their cases in the bantamweight title picture, while Vicente Luque and Michael Chiesa attempt to do the same at welterweight. Add in an intriguing rematch between Tecia Torres and Angela Hill, plus top bantamweight talents Yadong Song and Casey Kenney in an underrated banger, and this becomes an even stronger slate.
UFCchatsports.com

UFC 265 weigh-in video stream

UFC 265 will give us a new heavyweight champion, sorta. In an interim match-up that appears to be formed out of spite Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane will do battle for the prize, with champion Francis Ngannou (who wants to fight Jon Jones) waiting in the wings. The co-main for...
UFCBloody Elbow

UFC 265: Lewis vs. Gane fight card

Houston’s favorite fighter is looking to win the UFC heavyweight title, or at least an interim one, in his hometown on August 7th. UFC 265 will go down in the Toyota Center that night, and Derrick Lewis will be facing off with Cyril Gane for the belt. It should have been Francis Ngannou defending the full title against The Black Beast, but money issues scuttled that.
UFCSporting News

UFC 265: Cyril Gane beats Derrick Lewis for the interim heavyweight title

France's Cyril Gane is the interim heavyweight champion after earning a third-round TKO win over Derrick Lewis at UFC 265 in Houston. Gane dominated the opening two rounds as Lewis couldn't land any of his power punches. An uppercut towards the end of the third round caused the damage, and...
UFCchatsports.com

UFC 265: Lewis vs. Gane Odds, Predictions and Pre-Weigh-in Hype

It's fitting that UFC 265 will be headlined by a massive fight in the 265-pound division. Ciryl Gane will look to continue his rapid ascent up the heavyweight rankings in an interim title fight against Derrick Lewis in the main event on Saturday. Gane's rise up the ranks has been...
UFCchatsports.com

UFC 265 Weigh In Results

UFC 265 goes down this weekend from Houston, Texas and we have all your UFC 265 weigh in results right here! Headlining the card will be Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane clashing for the interim heavyweight title and the chance to face Francis Ngannou. We see the legend, Jose Aldo lock horns with fellow Brazilian, Pedro Munhoz in the co-main event after Amanda Nunes was pulled from the card following a positive covid-19 test. On the main card, we also have top 10 welterweights Michael Chiesa and Vicente Luque looking to push into the title picture.
UFCMMAmania.com

UFC 265 predictions: ‘Lewis vs Gane’ early ‘Prelims’ undercard preview

Impeccable technique meets unfathomable power this Saturday (Aug. 7, 2021) in Houston, Texas, when unbeaten Ciryl Gane faces knockout machine Derrick Lewis for the interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight title. UFC 265 will also see Jose Aldo look to continue his Bantamweight resurgence against iron-tough Pedro Munhoz, Michael Chiesa trade leather with Vicente Luque, and Tecia Torres face former The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) castmate Angela Hill.

Comments / 0

Community Policy