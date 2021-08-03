UCF tailback Bentavious Thompson is no longer with the team

UCF running back Bentavious Thompson, (24) runs the ball against defensive back Jon Powell, (34) during the UCF spring football game at Bounce House in Orlando, Fla., Saturday, April 10, 2021. Thompson is no longer with the team according to first-year coach Gus Malzahn. Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel

UCF running back Bentavious Thompson is no longer with the team, according to first-year coach Gus Malzahn.

“He’s no longer with us,” Malzahn said during the team’s media day event Tuesday. “We wish him nothing but the best.”

Thompson participated in spring practice but wasn’t listed on the team’s official roster. No official reason was given for his departure, but according to a report b 247Sports, he wasn’t in the transfer portal yet.

The Miami native appeared in 30 games, totaling 1,136 yards and 13 touchdowns during his time with the Knights. He ranked third on the team in rushing with 382 yards and five touchdowns last season, including a career-high 110 yards on 16 carries with two touchdowns in the team’s win over USF on Nov. 27, 2020.

Thompson’s departure leaves UCF without its top three rushers from last season, with Greg McCrae and Otis Anderson also gone.

Johnny Richardson (65 yards) and Damarius Good (24 yards) are the top returning running backs, but they’re joined by R.J. Harvey, Trillion Coles, who missed last season with an injury and a pair of transfers in Mark-Antony Richards (Auburn) and Isaiah Bowser (Northwestern).

Anthony Williams, an incoming freshman from Lake Brantley High, is also joining the roster as well.

“We do feel like we’ve got a pretty deep running backs room,” added Malzahn. “I’m really excited to watch those guys prepare for the season. We took two transfers, and we’ve got a freshman that came in. So, we’re really excited to watch those guys do their thing.”

Injuries limited Richards to just three games last season for the Tigers.

“He’s a very talented young man, but he’s battled some injuries,” said Malzahn. “I think he’s close to being really healthy, so just curious to see how he’ll respond, but he is very talented.”

Bowser appeared in 22 games for the Wildcats, totaling 1,300 yards and seven touchdowns.

“We very excited about a guy that’s started in the Big Ten Championship Game,” added Malzahn. “He’s got the experience, and he’s a big guy. He is another guy that really earned his teammate’s respect. I’m really excited to watch him on the practice field.”

UCF starts fall camp Wednesday with the Knights set to open the season by hosting Boise State on Sept. 2.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Matt Murschel at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel .